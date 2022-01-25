JOHNSON: Absolutely. The thing I loved the most was the editing process and scoring and color and things that I never get to be involved in as just an actress. I find myself often bumping up against that a bit in my career. I really care about my job. I love my job so much. And when I feel like my job as an actor or my participation in the project ends the day I leave set, it can be really difficult. It can be really sad when you don’t see anything or hear anything until or maybe you’re going to do ADR (re-recording audio) or you see it come out and sometimes it’s not what you thought it was going to be or it’s not the movie you signed on to. It can be painful for my artistic process. So this was really gratifying and fulfilling in a way that I really enjoy.