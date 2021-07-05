ØYE: It’s a bit like, you know, when you talk about dog years and cat years, like one Kings of Convenience year is four years. Because me and Eirik, we never spend more than three months of a year together, so to speak, and that’s something that comes very natural in order to keep the band going because if we would have to be in a band 12 months of the year, we probably would start arguing a lot more. And then maybe we would be we will be in a big fight and maybe the band will be over. We figured out that if we do about three months every year of the band, then we can keep on going for a very long time.