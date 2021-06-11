Grace: I think that we all felt like Nina: She doesn’t want to let anybody down. We knew this was the biggest job that we’ve ever heard of for a Latino leading cast to tell the story and tell it in all of its brilliance and splendor, and also do good on the neighborhood that Lin loves so much. The challenges for me were to feel like I had something of value to bring when I’d never ever been on a move set, and doing it with such brilliant people. So you’re overcoming your own insecurities to see what you can bring to your character. And then, the dancing. Man! As a music artist, I’ve done choreography, but never like this before.