Monte: Yeah. (It comes from) the song “Portas” (that) I did before the pandemic, but it’s about a very atemporal issue: How to deal with choices, decisions, changes and new situations. There are doors that you can open to the outside, but there are also inside doors. And all the symbolic figures that surround the door were there in the song telling people: “Well, people try to chose one door, but you can chose more than one. You can go in and out if you don’t like it. And it’s better to let them open to let them breath.” It’s a song that I did maybe four years ago, but it’s very current.