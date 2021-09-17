Laurent: I was so amazed by her beauty and I was so amazed by her motherhood, the way she was talking about the kids and the way she was handled, everything. She had to be the boss on her own set, and she was extremely nice and extremely respected and respectful. And at the end of every day, I was like, “What a woman.” I just hope for our babies and our baby girls that we are building that for them, a world where you can be whoever you want. I have a lot of journalists, and it’s always from men, who ask like, “So you’re doing this and this and this and this, what are you proving to the world? What do you want?” Dude, I don’t know. I don’t want to prove anything!