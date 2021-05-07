Wilson: Nobody expected us to be out frontwomen rocking like that. We came from a military background, so, you know, our dad retired as a major in the Marine Corps and we traveled all the time, and we were tight knit, and our mom was strong because he was gone. And she raised us like as a dad and a mom. And she got a lot of music under our skin as well. So, we just felt like, “Why can’t we be the Beatles?” Like, we love the Beatles, but not going to marry the Beatles. We just wanted to be the Beatles.