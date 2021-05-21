Saweetie: I think when I’m placed in rooms like this where I’m celebrated, appreciated and I’m outside of my house, and I come from underneath my rock because I feel like I work so much that I tend to not really know what’s going on as far as my progression to the outside world, I feel like in moments like this, I do feel like it’s sinking in. So I’m just really grateful to be here because me and my team have worked so hard and I feel like my goals are slowly being checked off.