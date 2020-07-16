This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Explain how you invented the beatbox.

A: My family’s from the West Indies — Barbados and Trinidad. My grandfather came to Harlem, and I was raised in Harlem with my mother, my grandmother. We have a very tightknit family, and education is very important. I went to this school that had a music program, and the teacher was Brother Lee. He says, “What do you want to play?” And I pointed to the drums, and I pointed to the percussions. He said: “Okay, you want to play those two? You’re going to play the trumpet.” And I say in my mind — because, you know, I was very respectful of Brother Lee — I say, “Well, why did you ask me what I wanted to play if you are going to tell me what to play?” But I didn’t want to make any waves because I wanted to be in this music class with this jazz musician. So long story short, he says: “You take this trumpet home every day. This is how you play it.”

Q: So you felt like if you played the trumpet, he would then let you play the drums because the trumpet is incredibly difficult?

A: Right, right. Because you have to have your mouth in a certain way. And it’s like you’re blowing; it’s a muscle that you’re creating right here. So anyway, I’m doing this thing, man. I’m on it every day. Time runs by, like maybe a month or two, and I come back, and I’ve got the trumpet, and I’m like, “Where’s Brother Lee?” They say, “Yo, we want the trumpet, we want the mouthpiece, and Brother Lee is no longer here. We’ve cut the music program.” This is a true story, too, so after I gave him the trumpet back, the mouthpiece, all that, I never made it to the drums or the percussions.

So I’m walking home every day, by all these record shops. Every neighborhood in Harlem had a mom-and-pop record shop. So I was walking home on the block where the Apollo was, 125th Street, where Bobby Robinson had a record shop, and he would play records all the time. So I heard Grandmaster Flash, Spoonie Gee, Funky Four, and I say, “All right, I’m a do the baseline — boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And then I’m just humming that. Then I started adding all these little things.

So moving the story forward, one day we were having a big jam outside at the big park in the Lincoln projects. And I was on the mic rapping, and I did the beatbox. Yo, they lost their damn mind. People started screaming. It was like, I can’t believe it. And then that’s how my name and Harlem shot around the whole five boroughs in like, I mean, before Instagram, before iPhones and all this stuff, just getting on the phone and word of mouth.

Q: Obviously, you’re making records where you’re beatboxing sometimes, but you’re also rapping. Do you know the great saxophonist Rahsaan Roland Kirk? He was not always taken as seriously as other saxophone players because could play two horns at once, sometimes even three. So people would say, “He’s a little bit of a gimmick.” Did you ever deal with that — the idea of you being the Human Beatbox, a sound effects guy?