Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, were the most successful duo in country music in the 1980s, with more than a dozen No. 1 hits, including “Mama, He’s Crazy,” “Love Can Build a Bridge” and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain.”
Other inductions include Eddie Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. Bayers is the first drummer to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
And pedal steel guitar player Pete Drake, a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. Drake, who died in 1988, is the first pedal steel guitar player to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.