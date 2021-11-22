Van Lee accepted the volunteer assignment in part because he says he wants all Washington residents to experience the same transformative power of the arts that he has. Born in Houston, the youngest of five, he is the only son of a postal worker father and a mother who was a nurse. Van Lee studied dance from an early age, sang in (and directed) the youth choir at Blueridge United Methodist Church and was involved in theater and debate in middle and high school. (Recalling his role as King Winter in a middle school operetta, “The Season of Happiness,” he launched into a few bars on a recent Zoom call, singing, “I’m jolly King Winter ho ho, I come with the ice and the snow, when icicles freeze on bushes and trees . . .” and showing off a warm baritone through the entire first verse. Then he added, “I can’t believe I remember that.”)