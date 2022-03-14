“In ‘The Forerunner,’ she courageously lays bare her experience as a minimum-wage worker, a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, and an unhoused parent — a raw and moving account that is unusual for a politician,” the Knopf statement reads in part. The book is also a “call to action for political leadership to prioritize the needs of marginalized communities.”
Bush, a Democrat seeking re-election this fall, listed her book deal on a financial disclosure form in 2021, when her memoir had the working title “The Cori Chronicles” and did not yet have a date of publication.
A nurse and activist, Bush became known nationally as among those protesting in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old Black man, Michael Brown, in 2014.
“If telling my story helps others in positions of power better understand how their decision-making affects regular, everyday people, people like me, then my own self-exposure is worth it,” Bush said in a statement issued through Knopf.
“I’m sharing my truth because I feel an urgency to put my mind, my body, and my reputation on the line to make sure our communities get what we need. I hope being open about my own journey will help ease others’ pain.”