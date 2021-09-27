With a broader strategic perspective than the Confederate politicians he served, the engineer-turned -battlefield commander saw the power of the Union as inexorable as the Mississippi River, which Lee redirected in an early waterway project. He could try to divert that power — and nearly succeeded at Antietam and Gettysburg — but knew he could never contain it. After the surrender at Appomattox, Lee lived only five more years but achieved near-universal devotion among white Southerners and even grudging respect in the North. The idolatry that has spanned three centuries — and conveniently overlooks his postwar antagonism toward Black Americans — is only now receding.