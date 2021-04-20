A year without touring also transformed the peripatetic troubadour into a studio rat, and the set is layered with his vocal and instrumental overdubs. He plays acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, piano, harmonica, cowbell and more, while his backing vocals show he would have made a great Pip.
The highlight, however, is the simplest arrangement, a moving piano ballad in memory of John Prine titled “Handsome John.” Snider also pays tribute to other departed friends and mentors, including Jerry Jeff Walker, and turns topical on songs about the environment and racial inequality. “Do something, say something,” he urges.
Not that Snider expects his preaching to be taken seriously, as he makes clear on the spoken-word “Agnostic Preacher’s Lament,” which contemplates admission standards to heaven. The carpe diem message of “Never Let a Day Go By” best sums up the church of Snider, where there’s room for both a fat beat and a banjo.