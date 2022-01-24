Keaton and the movies matured over the same years. In 1917 moving pictures were no longer a novelty when he was considering his future but rather vaudeville’s natural replacement as the people’s entertainment. Within weeks of breaking away from the family act he was coming up with gags for comic Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle’s film studio and learning the new medium. In a few years, Keaton was making movies under his own name, then ended the decade rivaling Chaplin and Harold Lloyd as the most reliable and inventive comic in Hollywood.