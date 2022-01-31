“This book was born from a desire to show Black girlhood at it best, at its worst, at its most dull and most exciting,” writes Harris in the acknowledgements, which I think may provide readers some valuable context if read first rather than at the end. There’s no need to sketch the plot any further, just to say that Harris has indeed captured what I think is a believable adolescent girl’s voice. Here is KB watching her “Granddaddy” after Bible study with a friend: “I watch Granddaddy’s face, his hands, his feet. I watch the way he smooths the small pillow on the wicker chair where Charlie sat... When I watch people, I’m looking at more than what they do. I look at how they do it, then try to figure out why.”