“That’s when I realized for the first time that what I was doing was something that had respect, and that it was not just something from the street or something where I only made people laugh or amuse them, but that there was an instrument of voice, of movement, there were books, methods, and that these actors in Salta took it very seriously. I didn’t know, I was 8 years old at the time and for the first time I said ‘wow’.”