Police did not immediately release other details, including the suspect’s name, but planned a news conference Tuesday morning.

The Christmas Eve attack on an empty video production house didn’t injure anyone but came as a shock even in a country accustomed to violence. A video circulating days later on social media showed three men claiming responsibility for the attack, and said they had targeted Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos for its Portuguese-language program.

The comedy group’s short film, The First Temptation of Christ, depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay. Religious groups bristled at the depiction. Creators of the film have defended it as legitimate freedom of expression.

At least four people were involved in the attack, police said previously.

