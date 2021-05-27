Lynch led the organization for 35 years, until Dec. 16, when he went on leave. A high-profile arts leader, Lynch served on the Biden-Harris transition team for the arts and humanities and was rumored to be a front-runner for chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. He earned $922,560 in 2019, according to AFTA’s tax returns.
In its statement issued Thursday, the board thanked Lynch, 71, for his service to the advocacy organization and to the arts in America. “Bob has dedicated his life to the arts, in particular increasing access to the arts for everyone, and we know he will continue to be a passionate advocate for many years to come,” it said.
The board also approved the appointment of retired Army Brig. Gen. Nolen Bivens, 67, to replace Lynch as president and chief executive. Bivens had been serving as interim president during Lynch’s leave. He is a former board member of AFTA.
Lynch’s retirement comes more than five months after a Washington Post report revealing widespread charges from advisory board members and current and former staff that AFTA had done little to address calls for racial equity, transparency and accountability. The article also described charges of a hostile workplace that included sexual harassment, retaliation and intimidation.
Some of his critics called for Lynch to resign immediately from the Washington-based organization, which supports the nonprofit arts with research, policymaking and political advocacy aimed at amplifying the economic and social value of the arts.
In response to The Post report, AFTA’s board hired Proskauer Rose, an international law firm based in New York City, to investigate employees’s claims of a hostile work environment, and the Hewlin Group, a consulting firm for employment issues with offices in D.C., to review its workplace policies and procedures, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Those investigations have ended, according to the board’s statement. It did not disclose their findings.
