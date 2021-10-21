Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16, three days before the Amazon series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters. It has a list price of $49.99.
“I’m excited to bring ‘The Wheel of Time’’ series to life in a different way once again,” Pike said in a statement. “’The Wheel of Time’ is an especially great series for audiobook listeners to immerse themselves in, and I reveled in voicing the robust collection of unique characters.”
The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Moiraine Damodred in the “Wheel of Time” series, which also features Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.