The theater’s cutting edge performances shaped the Soviet theater scene in the 1960s, becoming a symbol of a short-lived liberal “thaw.”
Volchek made her debut as a theater director in 1962. In 1972, she became the chief director of the Sovremennik, a job she held until her death.
Volchek also worked as a theater actress and starred in numerous movies.
Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately announced.
