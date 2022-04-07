Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

NEW YORK — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.
The show had kept going despite Broderick’s absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.
The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.
The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”