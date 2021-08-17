Q: So first of all, for those who are not familiar with this controversy, I wrote an article on Sarah that she very graciously praised. But you hated the "potty-mouthed" subhead on the story ["The potty-mouthed comic isn't done talking trash, but it's no longer her first instinct, or her job"] and spoke about it on Instagram. And some prominent people agreed with you. Chelsea Handler, she hated it, and then Mark Ruffalo, the voice of conscience, the great Mark Ruffalo. And then even worse is Michael Des Barres, who, as you know, was Murdoch on "McGyver." So very upsetting.
A: But none of this is aimed at you. As a matter of fact, it was by design a faceless person who I don’t know.
Q: And the idea is now, we will never use "potty mouth" again.
A: Yeah, it’s just not that you don’t have to use it. I think I was pointing out something that, in my view, is a microaggression and totally not on purpose. It was lovely, complimentary intentions, but intentions are maybe no longer really relevant or have an effect you wouldn’t want to have, you’d want to know, right? Like if you have terrible breath, would you want someone to tell you or no?
Q: No, I would want to know if I had something in the corner of my mouth.
A: Well, The Washington Post had a little bad breath, that’s all. I love it.
Q: I would also say it's important that you, unlike many others, quickly seem to sense when you've done something wrong. After you joked [at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards] about Paris Hilton and her jail sentence, you sent an apology letter to her almost immediately.
A: Yes, yes, yes, immediately. Because I saw her face [in the audience]. And even during the setup, where I go, “Paris Hilton is going to jail,” and the crowd went bananas for a long time, my heart sank a little, and then I saw her face. You know, the person’s face, just trying to hold it together and be strong is just heartbreaking. I mean, I had to finish the joke, it was in the middle of a joke.
Q: I want to ask you about a couple of things about your career, specifically your acting. I would argue that you are known for doing voices at times and playing the second fiddle of the girl getting married, etc. etc. But I suggest that people watch you in "I Smile Back" if they want to see great art. It's a great, great performance. Stunning.
A: Oh, my God.
Q: Will we see more of that sort of thing? And I imagine that kind of thing takes a lot out of out.
A: It does take a lot out of me. I’d like to do something like that, again, but not like that, you know. I’m so happy I did it, proud of it, but it was relentless. I remember telling myself, “It’ll be fun. Yeah, it’s sad, but that’s just the acting part. And then in between we’ll be messing around. I’ll be just as fun as anything else.” And I did have fun on it, but I’m not a good enough actor to compartmentalize. It was a lot.
Q: You take on the feelings of the character [a wealthy homemaker hiding an addiction to drugs and alcohol].
A: I’m on Zoloft. So it takes a lot to put my feelings in and access that stuff. And then instead of just putting it back, I’m holding it. I’m not like Tom Hanks. You could be joking around and then, “action,” and he’s Captain Phillips. I am just not practiced enough.
Q: The other thing is, obviously, "I Love You, America" was a show most of us wish was still on. Is that something that can be done in another way, or is that something you're finding you're channeling into your podcast?
A: I’m channeling it into my podcast because it got canceled and no one wanted it. We can bring it somewhere else. But, you know, it’s like used goods, I guess, or something. So I moved on. I don’t really dwell that long on stuff because . . . what’s the point?
Anying Guo contributed to the production of this story.