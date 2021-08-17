Q: So first of all, for those who are not familiar with this controversy, I wrote an article on Sarah that she very graciously praised. But you hated the "potty-mouthed" subhead on the story ["The potty-mouthed comic isn't done talking trash, but it's no longer her first instinct, or her job"] and spoke about it on Instagram. And some prominent people agreed with you. Chelsea Handler, she hated it, and then Mark Ruffalo, the voice of conscience, the great Mark Ruffalo. And then even worse is Michael Des Barres, who, as you know, was Murdoch on "McGyver." So very upsetting.