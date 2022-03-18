The band will feature Blackstone as the show’s music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.

DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball – an event many Academy Awards attendees go to after the Oscars ceremony. He’ll also host the Oscar Club Quarantine pre-party with special guests through his and the academy’s social media channels on Friday.