This is life in the purgatory of a pandemic that went away, returned and has now settled in for an unwelcome encore. For some performers, who got a renewed taste for crowds as theaters, symphony halls and clubs reopened in early summer, it’s hard to stop the show. But the aggressive delta variant has led some headliners, including Garth Brooks and Stevie Nicks, to cancel tours. Still others, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, have chosen to postpone glitzy galas and focus on making sure regular programming can go on. And for those taking the stage this fall, a sobering philosophy has emerged: We can’t beat covid, so we’ve got to learn to coexist with it.