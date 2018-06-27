In this handout photo provided by ArtUs on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, a view of the 16th-century wooden figure of St. George, at St. Michael’s Church in Estella, northern Spain, after its restoration. Spanish conservationists are outraged over what they say is yet another botched restoration of a historic work of art. The latest amateur effort to earn the disapproval of the Spanish Association of Conservator-Restorers is the restoration of a church’s 16th-century wooden sculpture of a knight on horseback. The figure was recently repainted in gaudy colors by a local craftsman, instead of properly being cleaned by a professional conservationist. (ArtUs via AP) (Associated Press)

MADRID — Spanish conservationists are outraged over what they say is yet another botched restoration of a historic work of art.

The latest amateur effort to earn the disapproval of the Spanish Association of Conservator-Restorers is the restoration of a church’s 16th-century wooden sculpture of a knight on horseback.

The figure at the San Miguel de Estella church in the northern Navarra province was recently repainted in gaudy colors by a local craftsman, instead of being properly cleaned by a professional conservationist.

The national restorers’ association’s president, Fernando Carrera, says Wednesday the sculpture “has been turned into a toy.”

The association’s website lists other “well-intentioned mistakes,” including a fresco restoration in 2012 that went viral after it transformed a century-old depiction of Christ into an image resembling a monkey.

