The sisters said they agreed to accept the vaccines “with the goal of obtaining a health passport” that would allow them to regularly visit their father, who left Spain in August amid investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing.
Their statement came a day after the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported their vaccinations.
The two women would apparently not have been eligible yet to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain. Spain is still only administering vaccines to the very elderly and essential workers, before working its way down to younger age groups.
The sisters of Spain’s King Felipe VI are not part of the official royal household, which has told Spanish media that the 53-year-old Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughters have not yet been vaccinated.
__
Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.