In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo, Hershey lead massage therapist Samantha Fisher applies a mini chocolate-and-marshmallow whip hydrating facial, at the 2019 International Spa Association event, in New York. It is Circadia’s collaboration with MeltSpa by Hershey. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The International Spa Association says visits and revenue reached record highs last year in the U.S. among the industry group’s 2,300 members, totaling $18.3 billion driven by 190 million pampering trips.

More men than ever are getting into the act. Some spas are seeing a 50-50 male-female split among guests.

Among other highlights at a recent spa show in New York City was the idea that more isn’t always the way to go. Some spas are slimming down their treatment menus to focus on customization.

Tech remains a strong trend in spas. Spa association board chairman Garrett Mersberger says spas are getting smarter about using technology.

One company, Kohler Waters Spas, offers mani-pedis that include a virtual reality experience.

