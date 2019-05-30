You thought he had his hands full with being misinterpreted by the attorney general. Wait till he sees what the Losers do with random words in his report. (Robert Mueller by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX)

Whoa, nice timing for The Style Invitational’s Week 1334 Mueller report-based contest. Loser Jon Gearhart suggested it to me just a few days ago – but before we knew that the special counsel would finally speak to the public (but not in clear enough language for SOME people) – yesterday morning.

The online versions of the report should be easy enough to work with to pull out two words you can combine into a funny neologism; Bob Staake sent me a long list, including “umbrella-impaired” for his cartoon, and I’ve even seen some entry forms being already sent in as I write this.

And you just might, as I did, find yourself wrapped up in the report’s findings while you’re scrolling through to find some word to use out of context. Don’t let the contest obstruct you too much.

STABLE GENIUSES*: THE RESULTS OF WEEK 1330

A headline suggestion by several people

Oh, was that your entry? It was funny!



The Empress read about the special disease-fighting qualities of her new electric toothbrush last week — right before reading Mark Raffman's "Old Plague Magic" entry.

But fortunately, as always, there were plenty of unique (and, uh, duonique) “grandfoal” names among the results of our Week 1330 contest. The total field of 1,996 was larger than usual grandfoals, though a much more manageable list than the first round four weeks ago.

The first-round foal contest each year — n which you “breed” the names of two real horses from the list of Triple Crown nominees — always gets a lot more entries than the grandfoals, usually almost double. Perhaps it’s more fun to work with the names of actual horses, especially the ones you’ll be seeing on TV in a few weeks. But also, the grandfoal contest is a bit more difficult: You have to “breed” the winning entries from 1326, and those are almost all puns. It’s harder to breed Pun x Pun.

But as today’s results illustrate, with a huge crop of inking entries that surpassed even the first round, the game still works. My first cut had more than 200 entries, no doubt including yours.

I laughed out loud at Jeff Hazle’s Lose Cannon winner, “El Choppo x Can’t, Miss = El Floppo.” Even though “El Choppo” comes into play not for anything about chopping or for its antecedent, El Chapo, but just something to rhyme with, that was all that I needed. Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood called it “brilliant.” It’s the fifth Invite win for Jeff and 17th “above the fold” ink out of 105 blots in all, an impressive ratio.

John Hutchins played a pun two ways for ink today: second place with “Cruella de Villa x Pretentious Op-Ed = 101 Dull Mentions” and an honorable mention with “Cruella de Villa x Mar-A-Lego = 101 Doll Mansions.” While John is a regular in the Losers’ Circle, it’s the first time, and just the third blot of ink in all, for Diane Lucitt, whose non-pun runner-up, “Pence on Fire x Brazen Overtures = Let’s Have Lunch,” let the Invite allude once again to the veep’s creepy 2017 comment that he was uncomfortable dining alone with a woman not his wife.

And Invite Legend Jonathan Paul, who has almost 400 blots but has pretty much retired from the contest except for the foals and grandfoals each year, scores his 79th (!!!) above-the-fold ink with “WillYouDivorceMe? x Mack the Spatula = Ex Over Easy.” Jonathan has won the entire Invite 24 times — nine times in a single year.

Ace Doug dug all four of the “above the fold” winners this week, and also singled out two honorable mentions: Jonathan’s “Brrrrrexit x You Sayin’ Bolt? = I’m Sayin’ Screwed” and Laurie Brink’s “Buzz Off x Lokal = Liteyear.”

HOMOPHONE STRETCH

Obsessive Loser Duncan Stevens asked me this morning on the Style Invitational Devotees Facebook page: “For Week 1333, can we create homophones of phrases as well as words?” As an OL (and a lawyer) does, Duncan cited carefully researched precedent: “Looks like there have been some in the past, e.g., ‘Whacks eloquent: Kills softly with his song. (Craig Dykstra)’”

Okay, I’m good with that option. I just want lots of funny. Your deadline is Monday, June 3. If you’ve already sent your maximum of 25 entries and wish you knew you could have done some phrases, go ahead and send in a few more.

WATCH FOR THE INVITE EVITE FOR JUNE 22