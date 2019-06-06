The look that Jesse Frankovich shares to the world on Facebook as well as the Loser Stats page at nrars.org. But presumably not at the Michigan transportation department. (Courtesy of Jesse Frankovich)

On June 24, 2001, the Czar of The Style Invitational made this announcement: “With today’s published entries, Chuck Smith of Woodbridge [Va.] shuffles into The Style Invitational Hall of Fame. The Style Invitational Hall of Fame, located in Elizabeth, N.J., is open to all persons who have been published in the Invitational at least 500 times. At present, Mr. Smith is the only member of The Style Invitational Hall of Fame.”

I’m pretty sure that Elizabeth, N.J., may safely deny any association with any Invite matter outside the Czar’s mind, but the Hall of Fame, noncorporeally, has been slowly but ultra-selectively growing at the highest levels of wit, hilarity and questionable taste — and today inducts its 13th member, the astonishingly clever Jesse Frankovich. Jesse began Inviting in earnest in the fall of 2015 . . . and this contest hasn’t been the same since. In the last three March-to-March “Loser years,” Jesse saw his name in the paper 101, 161 and 150 times, respectively. And in the nine weeks of the current year, Jesse is averaging an insane 5.2 blots per contest!

When I judge the Invitational each week, I choose the entries before I know who wrote them. And I didn’t know until yesterday afternoon that the 40-year-old Michigander would not only get the two more inks he needed this week to reach the 500-mark, but would have six more entries to spare. But I figured, you know, there was a little chance, and so I asked Jesse a few things about himself via email, just in case.

Jesse, you’re absolutely phenomenal at The Style Invitational. After eight or ten inks in 2004 and 2005, in my first couple of years as Empress, you swept back into Loserdom like a whirlwind in late 2015 and have scored ink after ink since, in almost every contest, right up to Ink No. 500 [actually 506].

How did you find out about the Invite in the first place -- wasn’t it through an anagram website? And then where’d you go?

I can’t remember exactly, but I think Chris Doyle introduced me to the Invite. I was a regular in the Anagrammy Awards forum and Chris began competing there as well in 2004. I got my first Invite ink in the Week 554 anagram contest and my first win in the Week 627 non-rhyming poetry contest.

I earned a few other blots back then but I never really get hooked, partly because my Internet wordplay time and interest became completely dominated by the Omnificent English Dictionary in Limerick Form (OEDILF), where I am still the Assistant Editor-in-Chief. In 2015 I got extremely passionate about anagrams again, delving into long-form and poetry anagrams. In September 2015 Chris shared my anagram of Shel Silverstein’s “Sick” (a poem about Trump called “Rich”) on the SI Devotees Facebook page. After interacting with the group a bit I was inspired to try my hand at the Invite again. I got ink in Week 1140 and the rest is history.

When did you realize you had such a facility with anagrams and other word tricks? And of course, making it to the Invitational Hall of Fame requires more than cleverness: you also have to be funny. Were you the cutup kid in school, or did you approach humor later, more as a craft akin to working out anagrams?

I’ve been interested in words and poetry since I was a kid; my high school graduation speech (1996) was a rhyming poem. I really got into anagrams when I discovered Anagrammy and the Anagram Artist software in 2002. As for humor, I grew up loving Garfield comics, George Carlin, Steven Wright, and Seinfeld. I was never the class clown, though — pretty shy and quiet. Finding clever turns of phrase is definitely easier for me than being laugh-out-loud funny. My favorite contests are the ones with some sort of constrained source material to manipulate, and it also helps if there are past contests to look back at and draw inspiration from. I think I’ve also just learned what works in the Invite over the last few years of competing.

Guess so! So I’m kind of afraid to ask this, but how much do you try to go for what you think would appeal to me, rather than what you think is truly funny?

Well, I think there’s a ton of overlap there. You’re looking for funny, and most of what you pick to get ink I find truly funny too. There are exceptions, of course, but I’m not sure I would even know how to go about writing something that would appeal to you but not also myself. Studying past successes is all about inspiring new ideas, not altering my writing style or sense of humor.

[Whew.] So in those minutes during the week when you are not writing Style Invitational entries, what do you do with yourself?

By day I am a transportation planner for the State of Michigan [Grand Ledge, Mich., is in the Lansing area]. By night I am an avid bowler and sports fan. Other hobbies include golf, yard work, crocheting, and all manner of puzzles. My wife and I also have our hands full with a wonderful 7-year-old daughter.

[Thinking of crochet projects for prize donations ...] So does your daughter think you’re funny? Do you tell her “dad jokes”? Or does she say, “Stop anagramming my name already!” ?

We can get pretty silly together. She loves knock-knock jokes and riddles. I’m sure the day is coming when she starts rolling her eyes at my lame jokes, though. She also likes opening my “Congratulations — you lose” letters from the Empress and counting all the magnets on the fridge. Maybe she’ll carry on my Loser legacy someday.

I asked Jesse to list some of the Invitational entries he was most proud of. Here are a few. He seems not to mind that his Invite career mostly coincides with the campaign and presidency of You Know Who.

The winner of Week 1186: A poem based on the anagram of someone’s name:

EDGAR A. POE to EGO PARADE

Once upon a dark convention, full of fear and apprehension,

After many strange and hateful speakers from the GOP—

Came the climax, pessimistic, altogether chauvinistic,

With an empty, egotistic pledge to fix things by decree:

“Only one knows how to do it, and of course that one is ME!”

Quoth the ravin’ Donald T.

Week 1227, coin a life form whose name has no repeated letters:

Dzykfjxqugh’s brown palm civet: A small, nocturnal Asian mammal named for the renowned zoologist Thomas Dzykfjxqugh.

Various neologism contests:

Déjàvoodoo: The unsettling feeling that we’ve tried these economic policies before.

Lexiconfession:Admitting that you totally made up that Scrabble word.

Ugholstery: Fabric used for covering sofas in the 1970s.

Week 1244, Amazon reviews of everyday products:

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil: It really works to block UFO thought control! The proof is in the anagram: WALL UP YOUR MIND FROM ALIENS!:

And as a segue into this week’s contest for poems based on spelling bee words:

Tourelle, a small tower or turret:

“The towers I build all excel,”

Boasted Trump, “and the one where I dwell

Is the pinnacle — theirs

Hardly even compares!

They should call it the Eiffel Tourelle.”

TEN-DOLLAR WORDS FOR A 15-CENT MAGNET: THIS WEEK’S CONTEST

We’ve done several contests over the years poems based on the year’s National Spelling Bee lists, so I’ll share links to the some of the results for guidance and information for this week’s contest, Week 1335.

As for the joke option, that will be more free-form. I’ve already been asked: Does “Q/A” format also allow for “A/Q” a la our “Ask Backwards” contests? Sure, go for it.

Here are the results of the first bee poetry contest, Week 716 (scroll past the week’s new contest).

And Week 1181, 2016:

And last year’s installment, Week 1283:

DID YOU GET THE EVITE? FLUSHIES IN THE SKY, JUNE 22

To those of you — and I’m happy to report that it’s more and more — who suggest headlines for the contest results and subheads for honorable mentions: From here on in, the limit per week is 10 heds for each category, down from 25. Just too many, and so many of them not well thought out. If I see that your list is longer, I’ll stop after reading the first 10.