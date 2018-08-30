(Click here to skip down to the winning anagrams of movie titles) Sign you’re dating a loser: He pulls up in a clunker car.

Sign you’re really dating a loser: He pulls up in a clunker car that is being towed. (Kenny Burrow) Sign you are getting old: You forget to zip.

Sign you are really getting old: You forget to unzip. (Chris Doyle; Alan Rubin)



Sign you might be in trouble: Your mother uses your middle name when she calls for you.

Sign you might really be in trouble: The newspaper uses your middle name when it writes about you. (Russell Beland)

Here’s a contest we did one time, 17 years ago. There were lots of good entries back in Week 401, including the ones above, but heck, 17 years — even the Empress is optimistic that some more material has cropped up since Russell Beland suggested this contest to her predecessor, the Czar. This week: Tell us an indication to some problem, followed by an even more dire sign. Submit entries at the website wapo.st/enter-invite-1295 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our new Style Invitational trophy. Second place wins, from the cute Danish chain Flying Tiger, a notepad that looks like a chocolate bar with a corner nibbled away, and also a rubbery elephant trunk that you fit over your finger and wiggle around for whatever reason. Found in Spain by Inge Ashley. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our Grossery Bag, “I Got a B in Punmanship.” Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “We’ve Seen Better” or “IDiot Card.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, Sept. 10; results published Sept. 30 (online Sept. 27). See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Tom Witte; Jesse Frankovich wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

MOTION MIXTURES: THE MOVIE ANAGRAMS OF WEEK 1291

In Week 1291 we asked you to rearrange the letters of a movie title, then describe the new movie. If you get a kick out of these anagrams, join the Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev, and the Losers and other Devs will anagram your name.

4th place:

An American in Paris → MANIACS! PAIN IN REAR!: An artist from Omaha finds that the City of Light isn’t all it was cracked up to be. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)



A notepad that's not really a candy bar, plus an elephant trunk for your finger: We're all about practicality in our prizes. (Pat Myers/The Washington Post)

3rd place:

Forrest Gump → TRUMPERS’ FOG: A mentally challenged man’s bizarre actions and personality cast a spell over millions of previously sensible people. (Rick Haynes, Ocean City, Md.)

2nd place

and Who Gives a Crap toilet paper:

Oedipus Rex → DO I RUE SEX! :P : A man suffers the ultimate morning-after remorse. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

All the President's Men → THE ILL-MANNERED PESTS: Swarms of uncontrollable vermin invade the White House! (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.)

Honorable mentions → MORE BLAH ONES NOT IN

Conan the Barbarian → ON CAN: THE BARBARIAN: The title character unleashes a barrage of late-night tweets from his favorite room. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Les Miserables → LESS MISERABLE: Only some of the cast die and nobody asks Russell Crowe to sing. (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

Les Miserables → AIMLESS REBELS: Disaffected Parisians can’t seem to muster interest in a revolution, muttering out tunes like “Do You See the People Shrug?” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party → RACIST CADS YELL OF ‘THE OTHER AMERICA,’ TRY TO HYPE THEIR RACISM: The not-so-secret history of the Republican Party. (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)

Cinderella → NICER LADLE: A girl forced to cook and clean for her stepfamily isn’t quite thrilled by her fairy godmother’s gift. (Duncan Stevens)

Cinderella → I’LL NEED CAR: I appreciate the gown and slippers, Fairy G, but I don’t see how I can get out of the ball before midnight. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

Cinderella → I’LL END CARE: Paul Ryan’s fairy godmother grants him one wish. (Duncan Stevens)

10 → 01: Age takes its toll on a former hottie. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Gone With the Wind → WHITE-OWNED THING: Spike Lee’s brutally honest remake. (Kevin Mettinger, Warrenton, Va.)

Gone With the Wind → DONE WITH THE WING: Savoring the last piece of fried chicken at Tara, Scarlett vows never to go hungry again. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Gone With the Wind → NOTHING WITH WEED: A Southern plantation clings to tradition by planting tobacco instead of marijuana. (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

Gone With the Wind → I WON THE DEW THING: A day in the life of Kentucky’s 2017 Grand Champion Soda Pop Chugger. (Diane Lucitt, Ellicott City, Md., a First Offender)

Gone With the Wind → TONIGHT WE WHINED: But tomorrow IS another day! The irrepressible Scarlett remains ever hopeful . . . (Beverley Sharp)

Animal Crackers → CRANIAL SMACKER: Marx Brothers remake starring the Three Stooges. (Ray Gallucci, Frederick, Md.)

Beauty and the Beast → THE NAUSEATED TABBY: Animated musical featuring that hit song: “Rug gets messed! Rug gets messed! Some things cats cannot digest! . . . ” (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Bridesmaids → BRIDE SADISM: A woman chooses hideous and expensive dresses for her wedding attendants and expects a destination bachelorette party. (Amy Harris, Charlottesville, Va.)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids → HIDE THE HORNY SKUNKS I: Fox News covers up sexual harassment. First in a series. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Hook → OH, OK. Turns out the renowned pirate is just a regular guy. (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

It’s a Wonderful Life → IT’S AWFUL, OLE FRIEND: Clarence the angel offers George Bailey “thoughts and prayers,” then lets George continue on his suicidal path. (Sarah Jay, Churchville, Md.)

Debbie Does Dallas → DEBBIE DOLES SALAD: Debbie sells vegetables by day, but shares freely from her secret garden by night. (Jon Gearhart)

Deliverance → LEARNED VICE: A backwoods Appalachian teaches his sons the ways of life on the river — and how to treat them city folks. (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Forrest Gump → FOREST GRUMP: In this dystopian fantasy, the man put in charge of America’s forests and parks tries to shrink and despoil them. (Kyle Hendrickson, Urbana, Md.)

Field of Dreams → MERE DAFFODILS: A celebrated Iowa farm disappoints a busload of out-of-state tourists. (Chris Doyle)

Saw→ AWS: Sadistic assailants force their victims to watch cat videos until they go insane. (Steve Honley, Washington)

The Fault in Our Stars → THE RUINOUS LAST FART: While plotting with Cassius, Brutus abruptly excuses himself to change his undertoga. (Chris Doyle)

The Godfather → THE FROG DEATH: “Nice lily pad you got here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.” (Eric Nelkin)

The Godfather → THE DOG FATHER: “I knew it was you, Fido.” (Larry Neal, McLean, Va.)

The Godfather → THE HOG FARTED: A Mafioso wakes up with a live animal in his bed. (Ann Martin)

All the President’s Men → ALL THE DERN INEPT MESS: They thought no staff could outdo Nixon’s . . . (Chris Doyle)

All the President’s Men → TEND THE SMALLER PENIS: A gang of shifty White House staffers conspire to keep their jobs by jointly flattering their boss. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

A Bug’s Life → ‘AS-IF’ BULGE: The ladies don’t buy it when a scrawny guy tries to make clever use of a banana. (Jesse Frankovich)

Captain Blood → CAT: PAIN, BLOOD: A brief documentary for the would-be pet owner. (David Peckarsky, Tucson)

Braveheart → AH, VERTEBRA: William Wallace winds up being beheaded once again. (Mark Calandra, Sudbury, Mass.)

Slumdog Millionaire → SELL DOOM, MR. GIULIANI!: The president’s lawyer tries to convince him that a Mueller interview is a perjury trap: “You won’t even get to phone a friend.” (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

Snow White → WOW, THE SIN! Nubile lass cohabits with seven weird men. (Ann Martin)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington → MR. MOST EGO HITS WASHINGTON: The smartest, bestest man wins the Presidential election, but the news media try to destroy him with fake scandal after fake scandal. Expected running time 8 years; actual running time TBD. (Jon Gearhart)

The Bridges of Madison County → THE STUDY OF BORING COMEDIANS: The Empress slogs through yet another dull batch of entries. (Jesse Frankovich)

Singin’ in the Rain → A-GRINNIN’ IN THE SI: What a glorious feeling, I’m happy again! (Jesse Frankovich)

Clueless → CLUELESS: What was the contest again? (Luke Baker, Columbia, Md.)

Still running — deadline Tuesday night, Sept. 4: Our contest to “discover” new words in a word search grid. See wapo.st/invite1294.

DON’T MISS AN INVITE! Sign up here to receive a once-a-week email from the Empress as soon as The Style Invitational and Style Conversational go online every Thursday, complete with links to the columns.