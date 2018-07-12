(Click here to skip down to the winners of our contest to compare/contrast any two items on the list we gave) “Do not let this bottle serve you as an inspiration to call your ex in a pathetic attempt to get back together. Some very fine grapes have died in the making of this wine. Show some respect.” That disclaimer, shared all over the Internet and who knows where else, appears (in a photo, at least) on a bottle of “Soggy Bottom Boys Sauvignon Blanc 2012.” That particular vintage — or even the label — doesn’t seem to exist, alas. But that doesn’t make it any less useful as an inspiration for a contest, this one suggested by 65-time Loser Bill Spencer: Write a funny disclaimer or warning for some product or service, as in the example above that Bill showed us. Be sure not to say untrue bad things (at least that anyone could think was real) about a particular real person or organization; we don’t want to libel anyone. Submit entries at the website wapo.st/enter-invite-1288 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives, courtesy of Loser Nan Reiner of South Florida, a SnoBall Battle Pack: “Create your own snow for all year round snowball fights.” Not only are the balls (which you make from a bag of powder) not cold; one of the ingredients is “Parfum (strawberry).” In Florida, you take what you can get, I suppose. And of course you’re wondering: Is there a warning on the package? Yup, nine lines of it, including DO NOT EAT. And it’s supposed to be a snowball. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our Grossery Bag, “I Got a B in Punmanship.” Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “We’ve Seen Better” or “IDiot Card.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, July 23; results published Aug. 12 (online Aug. 9). See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Chris Doyle; Jesse Frankovich wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

THOUGHTS AND PAIRS: REPORT FROM WEEK 1284

Week 1284 was our perennial contest in which the Empress put up a list of random nouns (solicited from the Facebook group Style Invitational Devotees) and asked you to explain how any two were similar, different or otherwise connected. “A deck of 51 cards” led to a slew of entries about Florida Man, Kim Jong Un or the Current Occupant “being short of a full deck,” and to Alex Ovechkin’s smile missing something as well. And then there were the valiant if convoluted efforts to make some connection, like: “Oscar Wilde: Penned ‘The Importance of Being Earnest.’ Roach Motel: Penned roaches, but also they import ants, if being earnest.”

4th place:

How is Florida Man like a pound of scrapple? Both are usually cooked before breakfast. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)



Snowballs in July, donated by Florida Woman. (VAT19.COM)

3rd place:

A Roach Motel is like a North Korean beach vacation: Neither one has ever gotten a bad review from a guest. (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

How the World Cup is different from dust bunnies: In the World Cup you see Lionel Messi, and dust bunnies you see lyin’ all messy. (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

The difference between the print version of The Washington Post and Florida Man: I'm happy to find one of them lying on my doorstep at 5 a.m. (Jerome Uher, Alexandria, Va.)

Wishful linking: Honorable mentions

Dust bunnies are often found under a bed. Florida Man is often found under arrest. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

The difference between an emotional-support peacock and Justify’s tail: When the peacock’s tail is raised, it reveals one of nature’s most beautiful sights. With the other, it’s a bit less inspiring. (Peter Jenkins, Bethesda, Md.)

A North Korean beach vacation: Better not grab that poster! Justify’s tail: Better not grab that posterior! (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Alex Ovechkin’s smile and an emotional-support peacock: They have approximately the same number of teeth. (Russell Beland, Fairfax, Va.)

A deck of 51 cards and Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John each contain a least a few deuces. (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

For both the World Cup and a North Korean beach vacation, one of the main activities is taking a dive. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

The difference between the World Cup and the new Duchess of Sussex [the former Meghan Markle]: The World Cup has floppers, while the duchess is still a young woman. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

How are the World Cup and the new Duchess of Sussex the same? Neither has anything to do with America anymore. (Nick Semanko, Washington)

Dust bunnies vs. a North Korean beach vacation: One’s bound to be found under your bed, with the other, you’re found bound and underfed. (Frank Osen)

The difference between Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John and Justify’s tail: One is found above a horse’s arse. (David Smith, Stockton, Calif., traveling in Japan)

The difference between dust bunnies and Justify’s tail is that my dust bunnies are more than three years old. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

Cold, hard facts: Shocks. An emotional-support peacock: Struts. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Both the new Duchess of Sussex and the print version of The Post involve a splash of color on a whole lot of gray. (Duncan Stevens)

The new Duchess of Sussex and the print Post: You won’t find either at Mike Pence’s lunch table. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

The print Post vs. a pound of scrapple: One uses a lot of ink, the other a lot of oink. (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Cold, hard facts: Dismal reality. A Roach Motel: Dismal realty. (Beverley Sharp)

Neither the Roach Motel or cold, hard facts seem to have much checking out going on. (Edward Gordon, Austin)

A Roach Motel vs. the print Post: The Post gets the job done faster. (Dave Prevar, Annapolis)

The print Post vs. a Roach Motel: You might actually find a Roach Motel in a D.C. millennial’s kitchen. (Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.)

A pound of scrapple vs. armpit hair: You’ll never catch a European with a pound of Scrapple. (Michelle Stupak, Ellicott City, Md.)

A pound of scrapple vs. an emotional-support peacock: If you’re really hungry, I suppose you could eat the peacock. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

A pound of Scrapple vs. Florida Man: The pound of scrapple has more gray matter. (Tom Witte)

Edible glitter: Messy.

The World Cup: Messi.

Florida Man: Methy. (Jesse Frankovich)

Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John vs. an emotional-support peacock: One is the UTMOST KOREAN PLACE I CAN POOP! The other is an anagram of that. (Jesse Frankovich)

A coffee mug with a ceramic snake head inside vs. Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John: One has a scary head sitting inside the mug; the other has a scary mug sitting inside the head. (Cathy Lamaze, Silver Spring, Md.)

Unlike Justify’s tail, a coffee mug with a ceramic snake head inside is going to belong to a Loser. (John Hutchins)

Dust bunnies and cold, hard facts are both easily swept under the rug in the White House. (Jon Reiser, Hilton, N.Y.; Stephen Dudzik; Frank Osen)

Cold, hard facts and Florida Man: Both are certifiable. (Jesse Frankovich)

Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John and armpit hair: No one has to pretend that armpit hair smells wonderful. (Duncan Stevens)

Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John and a deck of 51 cards: You wouldn’t want to play Go Fish with either one. (Frank Osen)

The print Post and cold, hard facts: Both are things the president doesn’t subscribe to. (Jesse Frankovich)

Kim Jong Un’s Porta-John and the print Post: One is full of crap and one belongs to a great leader. — D.J.T., Washington (Cindi Rae Caron, Pawleys Island, S.C.)

Still running — deadline Monday, July 23: Our contest for song parodies about the news. See wapo.st/invite1287.