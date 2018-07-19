In the Southern Hemisphere, a falling cat always lands on its back. (Not.) (Bob Staake for The Washington Post)

In the Southern Hemisphere, a falling cat always lands on its back. (Bob Mulvaney) Bats urinate only while perched upside down. The noxious odor coats their bodies with a scent that repels predators. (Patrick Mattimore) Director Chuck Jones based the Porky Pig character on a real stuttering pig his parents once owned. (Brendan Beary) This week's results got the Empress in the mood for another call for totally bogus trivia. This week: Tell us a fictoid — a humorously false "fact" — about the nonhuman animal kingdom, as in the examples above; all of them were inking entries in our first, general fictoid contest, Week 702 back in 2007. (Amazingly, a full 11 years later, each of them is still untrue, as far as we know.) Submit entries at the website wapo.st/enter-invite-1289 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a triple-pack of Useless but Nifty Paired Animal-Appendage Finger Ornaments — tentacles, cat paws, and human hands — donated by Loser Ann Martin. Plus one Elephant Trunk Finger Ornament, from Inge Ashley. Other runners-up win our "You Gotta Play to Lose" Loser Mug or our Grossery Bag, "I Got a B in Punmanship." Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, "We've Seen Better" or "IDiot Card." First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air "freshener" (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, July 30; results published Aug. 19 (online Aug. 16). The headline "To Err Is Humor" is by Jesse Frankovich; Kevin Dopart wrote the honorable-mentions subhead.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

TO ERR IS HUMOR: THE WRONG ANSWERS OF WEEK 1285

In Week 1285 the Empress asked for a typical trivia question accompanied by a humorously wrong answer.

4th place:

Q: Centuries before it became traditional, Archduke Maximilian of Austria became the first recorded person to give what to his bride-to-be?

Correct: A diamond engagement ring.

Bad guess: Chlamydia? (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)



Second-place liar about animals gets all these appendages plus a finger-elephant-trunk. (Pat Myers/The Washington Post)

3rd place:

Q: What color are Smurfs?

Correct: Blue.

Wrong: Red, after they’ve been steamed.

(Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)

2nd place and the horrible golf tees shaped like women's bodies:

Q. Which North American mammal nests in other mammals’ bedding?

Correct: The short-tailed weasel.

So wrong: Scott Pruitt. (Well, actually . . .)

(Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Q. Where does the expression "Hasta la vista, baby" come from?

Correct: The movie "Terminator 2."

Wrong guess: The Spanish proficiency test for ICE agents?

(Harold Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

The alt-wrong: Honorable mentions

Q: The NFL recently announced that what action will incur a penalty?

Correct: Hitting with the helmet.

Guess: Offending Donald Trump?

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Q: Au is the symbol for what chemical element?

Correct: Gold.

Incorrect: Cutekittium.

(Dan Helming, Maplewood, N.J.)

Q: And which element is Pb?

Correct: Lead.

Guess: Peanut butter?

(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Q: What fabled angry little troll would take away your firstborn child if you couldn’t guess his name?

Correct: Rumpelstiltskin.

So wrong!: Jeff Sessions? (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)

Q: Cheddar cheese originated in which country?

Correct: England.

Guess: Kraftghanistan? (Tom Witte)

Q: What is the only Division I college team to take its nickname from a U.S. politician?

Correct: The Austin Peay Governors.

Incorrect: The Syracuse Orange.

(Gregory Koch, Leesburg, Va.)

Q: What state was named for one Thomas West?

Nope: West Virginia?

Correct: Delaware: West was Baron de la Warr.

(Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

Q: In response to current events, this business recently changed its name, removing any reference to its founder.

Correct: Trump SoHo Hotel.

Wrong: Edward Coli Lettuce Farms.

(Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Q. During a Passover Seder, what is traditionally said regarding strangers who are poor and have no place to go?

Correct: “Let all who are hungry come and eat!”

NOT correct: “WOMP, WOMP.”

(Nan Reiner, Boca Raton, Fla.)

Q: Per a recent fad, what “spy” is placed inside a house, reporting back to Santa on who has been naughty and nice?

Correct: The Elf on the Shelf.

Guess: Alexa?

(Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

Q. Who famously said, “I never met a man I didn’t like”?

Correct: Will Rogers.

Incorrect: Hannibal Lecter.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Q: The band Imagine Dragons claims its name is an anagram. Which one did the group most likely have in mind?

Most likely: Raging Mad Noise.

Least likely: Gonad Migraines. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Q. The Bill of Rights is composed of how many amendments?

Correct: Ten.

So wrong: One: the Second. — D.J.T.

(William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)

Q. What does the acronym NASA stand for?

Correct: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Incorrect: Not, Apparently, a Space Agency (Dan Helming)

Q. What renowned theater figure said, “There are no small parts, only small actors”?

Correct: Konstantin Stanislavski.

Oh, no: Peter Dinklage.

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Q: Who was the lead of the pop group Spanky and Our Gang?

Correct: Elaine McFarlane.

Wrong: Stormy Daniels.

(Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Q. Where is Mount Rushmore?

Correct: South Dakota.

Guess: New York City?

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Q. On what date did the South surrender?

Correct: April 9, 1865.

Alternative answer: It did?

(Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)

Q: In “Of Mice and Men,” what California man wants only to pet bunnies?

Correct: Lennie.

Not at all correct: Hugh Hefner? (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Q. An ancient-alien theorist is a person who believes what?

Correct: That extraterrestrials helped humankind to develop civilization.

Alternative answer: Anything. (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Q: What was Richard M. Nixon’s middle name?

Correct: Milhous.

Noooo: Madhous.

(Dinah Rokach, Silver Spring, Md.)

Q: Who composed the Minute Waltz?

Correct: Frédéric Chopin.

Guess: George Minute? (Tom Witte)

Q: What is the heaviest naturally occurring substance found on Earth?

Correct: Uranium.

Guess: Urmama?

(Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Q: What 10th-century Buddhist text established the line of succession of Dalai Lamas?

Correct: The Book of Kadam.

Guess: “Children of a Lhasa God”? (Chris Doyle)

Q: What is the slogan of Melania Trump’s public-service campaign?

Correct: “Be best.”

So wrong: “Be best.”

(Lisbeth McCarty, Norman, Okla., a First Offender)



