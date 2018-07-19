(Click here to skip down to the winningly wrong answers to trivia questions)
In the Southern Hemisphere, a falling cat always lands on its back. (Bob Mulvaney)
Bats urinate only while perched upside down. The noxious odor coats their bodies with a scent that repels predators. (Patrick Mattimore)
Director Chuck Jones based the Porky Pig character on a real stuttering pig his parents once owned. (Brendan Beary)
This week’s results got the Empress in the mood for another call for totally bogus trivia. This week: Tell us a fictoid — a humorously false “fact” — about the nonhuman animal kingdom, as in the examples above; all of them were inking entries in our first, general fictoid contest, Week 702 back in 2007. (Amazingly, a full 11 years later, each of them is still untrue, as far as we know.)
And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .
TO ERR IS HUMOR: THE WRONG ANSWERS OF WEEK 1285
In Week 1285 the Empress asked for a typical trivia question accompanied by a humorously wrong answer.
Q: Centuries before it became traditional, Archduke Maximilian of Austria became the first recorded person to give what to his bride-to-be?
Correct: A diamond engagement ring.
Bad guess: Chlamydia? (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)
Q: What color are Smurfs?
Correct: Blue.
Wrong: Red, after they’ve been steamed.
(Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)
Q. Which North American mammal nests in other mammals’ bedding?
Correct: The short-tailed weasel.
So wrong: Scott Pruitt. (Well, actually . . .)
(Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Q. Where does the expression "Hasta la vista, baby" come from?
Correct: The movie "Terminator 2."
Wrong guess: The Spanish proficiency test for ICE agents?
(Harold Walderman, Columbia, Md.)
Q: The NFL recently announced that what action will incur a penalty?
Correct: Hitting with the helmet.
Guess: Offending Donald Trump?
(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Q: Au is the symbol for what chemical element?
Correct: Gold.
Incorrect: Cutekittium.
(Dan Helming, Maplewood, N.J.)
Q: And which element is Pb?
Correct: Lead.
Guess: Peanut butter?
(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
Q: What fabled angry little troll would take away your firstborn child if you couldn’t guess his name?
Correct: Rumpelstiltskin.
So wrong!: Jeff Sessions? (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)
Q: Cheddar cheese originated in which country?
Correct: England.
Guess: Kraftghanistan? (Tom Witte)
Q: What is the only Division I college team to take its nickname from a U.S. politician?
Correct: The Austin Peay Governors.
Incorrect: The Syracuse Orange.
(Gregory Koch, Leesburg, Va.)
Q: What state was named for one Thomas West?
Nope: West Virginia?
Correct: Delaware: West was Baron de la Warr.
(Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)
Q: In response to current events, this business recently changed its name, removing any reference to its founder.
Correct: Trump SoHo Hotel.
Wrong: Edward Coli Lettuce Farms.
(Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)
Q. During a Passover Seder, what is traditionally said regarding strangers who are poor and have no place to go?
Correct: “Let all who are hungry come and eat!”
NOT correct: “WOMP, WOMP.”
(Nan Reiner, Boca Raton, Fla.)
Q: Per a recent fad, what “spy” is placed inside a house, reporting back to Santa on who has been naughty and nice?
Correct: The Elf on the Shelf.
Guess: Alexa?
(Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)
Q. Who famously said, “I never met a man I didn’t like”?
Correct: Will Rogers.
Incorrect: Hannibal Lecter.
(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Q: The band Imagine Dragons claims its name is an anagram. Which one did the group most likely have in mind?
Most likely: Raging Mad Noise.
Least likely: Gonad Migraines. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Q. The Bill of Rights is composed of how many amendments?
Correct: Ten.
So wrong: One: the Second. — D.J.T.
(William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)
Q. What does the acronym NASA stand for?
Correct: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Incorrect: Not, Apparently, a Space Agency (Dan Helming)
Q. What renowned theater figure said, “There are no small parts, only small actors”?
Correct: Konstantin Stanislavski.
Oh, no: Peter Dinklage.
(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Q: Who was the lead of the pop group Spanky and Our Gang?
Correct: Elaine McFarlane.
Wrong: Stormy Daniels.
(Kevin Dopart, Washington)
Q. Where is Mount Rushmore?
Correct: South Dakota.
Guess: New York City?
(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
Q. On what date did the South surrender?
Correct: April 9, 1865.
Alternative answer: It did?
(Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)
Q: In “Of Mice and Men,” what California man wants only to pet bunnies?
Correct: Lennie.
Not at all correct: Hugh Hefner? (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)
Q. An ancient-alien theorist is a person who believes what?
Correct: That extraterrestrials helped humankind to develop civilization.
Alternative answer: Anything. (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
Q: What was Richard M. Nixon’s middle name?
Correct: Milhous.
Noooo: Madhous.
(Dinah Rokach, Silver Spring, Md.)
Q: Who composed the Minute Waltz?
Correct: Frédéric Chopin.
Guess: George Minute? (Tom Witte)
Q: What is the heaviest naturally occurring substance found on Earth?
Correct: Uranium.
Guess: Urmama?
(Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
Q: What 10th-century Buddhist text established the line of succession of Dalai Lamas?
Correct: The Book of Kadam.
Guess: “Children of a Lhasa God”? (Chris Doyle)
Q: What is the slogan of Melania Trump’s public-service campaign?
Correct: “Be best.”
So wrong: “Be best.”
(Lisbeth McCarty, Norman, Okla., a First Offender)
