(Click here to skip down to this week’s replace-the-P neologism winners.) “Oooooooooh, you’re my baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaby! Heeeeeeere, honey sweetness snookums! The way people talk to pets is unlike the way they talk to anyone or anything else. The cutesy, sing-songy voice that people use to address pets is called . . .” furnacular. (Neologism by Tom Witte in Bob Levey’s contest, 2002) “While some kids are having sex at younger and younger ages, others are actually waiting longer. Someone who waits a really long time is called a cherryatric. (Neologism by Tom Witte in Style Invitational Week 542, 2004) With his honorable mention this week, Loser Since Week 7 Tom Witte blots up his 1,500th blot of Style Invitational ink, a feat accomplished previously only by Russell Beland and Chris Doyle. Along the way in those 25-plus years, Tom has won the whole contest 29 times and has been a runner-up a crazy 105 times over. But the Invite isn’t the only vehicle in The Post in which Tom has shown off his facility with wordplay, especially in coining new words: From 1993 through 2003, Tom was lauded dozens of times by longtime Metro columnist Bob Levey in his monthly neologism contest. While the Invite and the Bob had different formats — Bob would offer one situation that needed a word for it, and everyone would submit neologisms for that single instance — another signal difference was that the entries Bob would run were always G-rated, while those from the Invite are often . . . well, not G-rated. Tom is obviously good at both blue and beige, but has become notorious here in Loserdom for the spicy. Back in 2004, the Empress celebrated Bob’s retirement by running a Levey-style neologism contest, except that you also had to submit a situation. With Tom’s Triple Hall of Fame ascension, we thought we’d do it again: This week: Come up with both an object/situation and a neologism for it, as in Tom’s examples above.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

P’S OUT: WINNING AND LOSING NEOLOGISMS FROM WEEK 1286

In Week 1286, inspired by IHOP’s momentary change of name to IHOB, the Empress asked you to replace one or more P’s in a word, name or phrase with some other letter and define the result. Many people suggested “Trumb,” as in, well, not “numb.”

4th place:

Ingut/Outgut: Middle-aged guy’s reflex when a young woman passes at the beach. (Larry Gray, Union Bridge, Md.)

3rd place:

IHOB: International House O’Besity (Dave Silberstein, College Park, Md.)

Muerto Rico: Where paper towels just didn’t do the trick. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

The Tee-Tee Tapes: Compromising videos of the president swinging and missing a golf ball. (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

Wower failures: Honorable mentions

Limp my ride: What I did when I added the child seat to my muscle car. (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

Bride goeth before the fall: What Vanessa Trump wrote under “reason” when filing for divorce from Don Jr. (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)

Banacea: A remedy for all political troubles. (Chris Damm, Charles Town, W.Va.)

Foultry: Chicken way past its sell-by date. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Lackage deal: A not-so-“inclusive” vacation. “Oh, you want potable water on your cruise? There is a nominal extra fee for that.” (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn)

Mediatricians: Spin doctors. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Mommin’ Fresh: Mascot for a fertility clinic (“Look who’s got a bun in the oven!”). (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

The national wastime: Head down, phone in hand, 18 hours a day. (Lennie Magida, Frederick, Md.)

Russy-whipped: How Trump emerged from the summit. (Frank Osen)

“Womb, womb!”: SCOTUS in 2019, telling women where to stuff it (and keep it stuffed)? (Nan Reiner, Boca Raton, Fla.)

Beer review: Highly popular volunteer work among academics. (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)

Blaster of Paris: A French horn. (Joe Ruane, Dunmore, Pa.)

Blaque: Really nasty stuff on your teeth. (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)

Bomb and Circumstance: What they play at graduation at Terrorism U. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Broductivity: I did 10 keg stands and crushed 20 beers in 30 minutes, dude! (Jessica Garber, Washington, a First Offender)

Burple: The color that comes out when your toddler decides to eat a whole jar of grape jelly. (Roy Ashley, Washington)

Buu-buu blatter: An inept Polynesian trombonist. (Bill Spencer, Cockeysville, Md.)

C-3BO: Day 2 at Comic-Con. (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.)

Bryce Harmer: One way or another he is going to do some damage with that bat. (Bruce Johnson, Churchton, Md.)

Carbe diem: Cheat day on your keto diet. (Pam Sweeney)

Combatible: Fights well with others. (Jeff Strong, Fairfax, Va.)

Cornos: Movies for foot fetishists. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

Costpartum depression: What sinks in when you see the obstretician’s bill. (Beverley Sharp)

Dudenda: The surprise from that one scene in “The Crying Game.” (Brendan Beary, Great Mills, Md.)

Dumbster fire: A crisis of a moron’s own making. (Jesse Frankovich)

Emberor: A ruler who fiddles while his land burns. “The emberor spent the weekend playing golf at his seaside villa.” (Frank Osen)

Estresso: Really strong coffee. (Larry Gray)

Geekaboo: Baby’s First Coding Project. (Beverley Sharp)

Harpy birthday: On Dec. 8, wish it on Ann Coulter. (Kathy El-Assal)

Hater Noster: Prayer to the deity that created mosquitoes and Justin Bieber. (Mark Raffman)

Hatriotism: We don’t need no stinkin’ immigrants! MAGA! (David Young, Falmouth, Mass.)

Holygraph: “Remember, that’s a Bible you’re swearing on . . . ” (Roy Ashley)

Kiñata: One who’s routinely bashed by one’s family. (Jerome Uher, Alexandria, Va.)

Lootholes: Loopholes. (Jesse Frankovich)

Mathetic: Unable to balance one’s checkbook. (Kathleen DeBold, Burtonsville, Md.)

Nana’s Got a Brand New Bag: The tune Grandma whistles on her way home from the Coach boutique. (Frank Mullen III, Aledo, Ill.)

Naypal: A friend without benefits. (Antonym: Yaypal.) (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Scammi: Shrimp nuggets with garlic powder. (Mark Raffman)

Snotify: Streaming only the highest-quality music to a very selective group of subscribers. You probably wouldn’t qualify. (Roy Ashley)

Tennsylvania: Home of the chicken-fried cheesesteak. (Mark Raffman)

Tizza: The most popular dish at Hooters. (Melissa Balmain)

Toilet gaper: A commode with the seat up. “There’s nothing like the surprising chill of sitting down on a toilet gaper in the dark.” (Ivars Kuskevics, Takoma Park, Md.)

Ugholstery: Fabric used for covering sofas in the 1970s. (Jesse Frankovich)

Yentathlon: Bubbe and her sisters at every family get-together. (Brendan Beary)

“A Whiter Shade of Male”: Neo-Nazi anthem. (Frank Mullen III)

Abathy: “Eh, who needs a six-pack? My cat likes me better this way anyway.” (Jeff Strong)

Bar for the Course: A beer cooler that fits in a golf bag. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

Barabola: The “straight line” a drinker walks when pulled over by the police. (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Barsimony: Leaving the pub just when the next round is on you. (Warren Tanabe)

Be-a-Body Award: Recognition first given to Kevin Costner for playing a corpse in “The Big Chill” (John McCooey)

Bedestrian: “Any fireworks with the you-know-who last night, Stormy?” “Nope, pretty bedestrian.” (Duncan Stevens)

Zenultimate: It is not the last. It is not the next-to-last. There were never any. Have some more. (Brendan Beary)

Fake News: I TOLD YOU THERE WAS NEVER ANY P! (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md., a First Offender)

Loseurs: Witty, sophisticated humorists pretending to be juvenile, crude boors with a poop fixation. (John McCooey)

