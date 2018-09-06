(Click here to skip down to the winning limericks) I’ve the best-looking beard, horns and coat.

I’m a natural at nibbling a note.

I climb mountains with ease,

And each nanny agrees

I’m the Greatest Of All Time — the GOAT!

(Jesse Frankovich) We may be a venerable 25 years old — that's "we" The Style Invitational, not Royal We the Empress, who, uh, used to be 25 — but we do try to stay current. And this week, courtesy of our pals over at Merriam-Webster, we bring you these 35 new terms that were among those added just this past Tuesday to its online dictionary. (See the list at the bottom of this column, below the results.) But AHA! The Loser Community is right there with you, MerriWeb. By total coincidence, this week we present the results of our contest for limericks featuring words beginning "gl-" through "go-" — which included Jesse's use of "GOAT" in its new, acronymic sense. (Jon Gearhart also did one but poor Jon was out-GOATed.) And so let's get some more: This week: Use one or more of these words new to M-W.com in a humorous poem of eight lines max. They must be used in the way they're defined in the new M-W.com listings; e.g., "CBD" is for the marijuana component cannabidiol, and not for, say, "couldn't be dumber." The online Invite has links to all the definitions; my Style Conversational column (beginning late Thursday afternoon) will list mini-definitions so you won't have to click on each one; or you can go straight to M-W.com. (And we don't want to hear "TL;DR.")

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

GLimericks and GOggerel: The Limerixicon of Week 1292

Week 1292 marked our 15th annual Limerixicon, in which we ask for limericks featuring words from a little sliver of the dictionary — this year beginning with GL- to GO- — to help the folks at OEDILF.com continue to amass a whole dictionary in limerick form. These inking entries today might well push the ILFers over the 100,000-lim mark.

4th place

She wore go-go boots, shorts and a bra.

When I saw her, I laid down the law:

“I don’t care if your mates

Dress like that on their dates,

You are not going out like that, Ma!”

(Paul VerNooy, Hockessin, Del.)

3rd place



One of the fetching magnets that constitute our second prize this week.

Stop talking to Vlad? He won’t buy it.

Gotta find a new way he’ll keep quiet.

So we’ve taken the phone

From his golf cart and throne,

And now Trump’s on a Putin-free diet. – J. Kelly, Washington

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

2nd place

and the Big Mac-shaped candy and gummy rat:

A gnat is a minuscule fly,

While a Nat is a bat-wielding guy.

When a gnat bites it itches,

A Nat swings at pitches.

October’s when both of them die.

(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

His assistant said, "Sir, you're so late!

Should I call to arrange a new date?

'Cause those two other chaps

Could reschedule, perhaps . . ."

"No, it's fine," said Godot. "Let 'em wait."

(Brendan Beary, Great Mills, Md.)

Hind lims: Honorable mentions

Since he was the original G-man

J. Edgar was truly a key man

In time, though, we learned

Where apparel’s concerned

He just wasn’t that much of a he-man.

(Elliott Shevin, Oak Park, Mich.)

Said the Zen monk, “Beware of this trap:

Do not focus on what’s in your lap.”

Said the novice, “But why?”

“Gonorrhea! No lie!

Ever heard of the ‘one-handed clap’ ”?

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

An alien, programmed to roam,

Lands on Earth many light-years from home.

When kids learn that he’s not

A real dwarf, as they’d thought,

They make fun of him: “E.T., faux gnome!” (Chris Doyle)

She was Trump’s protegee (till he canned her!);

Now he’s charged Omarosa with slander.

If backstabbing’s your trade,

Do expect it repaid:

It’s as good for the goose as the gander.

(Nan Reiner, Boca Raton, Fla.)

When Goldilocks traveled to see ’em,

She arranged to arrive in the p.m.

Growled her hosts: “Rooms ain’t free

In our BearBNB!”

And they charged her a hefty per diem.

(Jackie Beals, Staunton, Va.)

“The White House? As soon as I win it,

I’ll go there and always stay in it.

Behind my big desk

I’ll be so Churchillesque!

And for golf I won’t have a spare minute.” — Candidate Trump, February 2016

(Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

The grand host of the party showed honor:

He said, “Nobody here is a goner!

I’ve made a nice stew;

It’s all good for you.”

They replied, “Thanks a lot, Mr. Donner.”

(Neal Starkman, Seattle)

A coldhearted meanie from Gloucester

Had a wife, but he badgered and boucester.

Short-tempered, imperious –

It’s not too mysterious

Figuring out why he loucester. (Brendan Beary)

The cowardly Colonel McGee

Turned and fled from the fight toward the sea.

His acts, far from glorious,

Have made him notorious

For shouting, “Retreat after me!”

(Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Our travel site’s special, you know.

With a click of your mouse, it will show

Tons of toilets, and loads

Of latrines and commodes—

We’ve got all the best places to go.

(Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

“Going once,” said the old auctioneer

In a voice tinged with pride and quite clear.

“Going twice,” he did shout;

I said, “Swell, now get out!

There’s a line for the men’s room out here.”

(Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

The man in the White House, alas,

Is craven, corrupted and crass.

He sees his reflection

And murmurs, “Perfection!”

While we see a pain in the glass. (Nan Reiner)

God is modern; he’s no longer prone

To carve rules on a tablet of stone.

On his iPad in Heaven

Types Commandment Eleven:

Thou shalt not send drunk tweets on thy phone.

(Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)

“Stupid job!” he exclaimed, far from hearty.

“Where’s the keg and the girls? Tell me, smarty!”

“Mr. President, sir,

I regret, as it were,

GOP isn’t that kind of party.”

(Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

With sculpting perfection a must,

O’er every last detail Anne fussed.

She chiseled from boulders

One head and two shoulders:

Now Anne has a pretty gneiss bust.

(Brian Cohen, Winston-Salem, N.C.)

It’s repulsive! We scarcely can cope!

Still I cling to a glimmer of hope

That our carpooler Bruce

Might today have made use

Of deodorant, toothbrush and soap. (Brendan Beary)

Word is out that the National Zoo’s

Just begun to air round-the-clock views

Of a wildebeest cow

Close to calving right now.

Check your listings for “Eyewitness Gnus.” (Chris Doyle)

Joe Beaver inquired of his paw:

“This tree — should we purchase a saw

To fell it? A chopper?

Would hatchets be proper?”

His father, laconically: “Gnaw.”

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

If a guy’s wearing short and loose pants

With no underwear on, there’s a chance

You’ll observe a bit more

Than you’re bargaining for:

You may spot the man’s glans at a glance. (Jesse Frankovich)

“I was gobsmacked!” she told me offhand.

“I says, ‘Bugger me! This weren’t planned!’

Me son’s son ties the knot

With some Yank bird – what rot!”

(Yes, your majesty, I understand.) (Brendan Beary)

To our love you pronounced a death knell,

Though you told me you still wished me well.

But I’m feeling less so,

So gl fo,

And I hope I don’t join you in hell. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

The new M-W.com listings for Week 1296:

Click on each for the full dictionary listing, or visit this week's Style Conversational column at wapo.st/conv1296 (beginning late Thursday afternoon) for a list of short definitions.

