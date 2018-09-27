And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

BADDER UP: THE LOSING AND REALLY LOSING JOKES FROM WEEK 1295

In Week 1295 we asked for signs of some unfortunate thing, paired with a really unfortunate thing.

4th place:

Sign that your husband is unfaithful: He has sex with a movie star named Stormy.

Sign that your husband is REALLY unfaithful: He has sex with a movie star named Lassie. (Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)

3rd place:



Don't worry: This snapping turtle skull — this week’s second prize — is missing the jawbone. (Pat Myers/The Washington Post)

Sign of an out-of-control food fad: Before Labor Day they’re selling pumpkin spice latte.

Sign of a REALLY out-of-control food fad: Before Labor Day they’re selling pumpkin spice sushi. (Dudley Thompson, Cary, N.C.)

2nd place

and the notepad that looks like a bitten-off chocolate bar:

You might be “out of the mainstream” if you think Alex Jones is on the level.

You might be REALLY “out of the mainstream” if Alex Jones thinks you are on the level. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Sign that you're too old to pick up young women: When they see you, they cross the street.

Sign that you're REALLY too old to pick up young women: When they see you, they help you cross the street. (Brian Allgar, Paris)

Direr straits: Honorable mentions

Sign that your brakes are going: An annoying chirping sound.

Sign that your brakes are really going: An annoying crashing sound. (Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.)

Sign your country is in trouble: An unstable, race-baiting moron is the president.

Sign your country is really in trouble: Half the country says, “So?” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Sign you might be a cheapskate: You shop at Dollar Tree.

Sign you might really be a cheapskate: You haggle at Dollar Tree. (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Sign things aren’t going well with your girlfriend: She dumps you.

Sign things really aren’t going well with your girlfriend: She dumps you in a landfill. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Sign your kid’s in trouble at school: Teachers describe him as “disturbed” and “out of control.”

Sign he’s really in trouble: They call him “presidential.” (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

Sign you’re on edge: Your wife’s singing is driving you crazy.

Sign you’re really on edge: She’s singing to Robert Mueller. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Sign there was a terrible mistake and you should immediately quit your new job: After your orientation, you realize you have no applicable skills, and don’t even understand the list of your job responsibilities.

Sign there was a really terrible mistake and you should immediately quit your new job: After your inauguration . . . (Dallas Baker, Arlington, Va.)

Sad: The combined ages of the Beatles is currently 154.

Really sad: There are only two of them. (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)

Sign you’re getting old: You can’t stand your kids’ music.

Sign you’re really getting old: You can’t hear your kids’ music. (Melissa Balmain; Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Sign you might be in legal trouble: Your business partner agrees to testify against you.

Sign you might really be in legal trouble: Your lawyer agrees to testify against you. (Mark Raffman)

Sign you are a bit anal: You neatly fold your underwear as soon as you take it out of the dryer.

Sign you are really anal: You neatly fold your underwear before putting it in the dirty-clothes hamper. (David Kleinbard, Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

Sign you should be suspicious of your doctor: He always makes you put your feet in the stirrups.

Sign you should be really suspicious: He’s your eye doctor. (Rick Haynes, Ocean City, Md.)

Bad: A naked man appears at your window.

Really bad: You’re in the confessional at the time. (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)

Sign you have bad breath: The person next to you edges away.

Sign you really have bad breath: The turkey buzzard next to you edges away. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

Sign you have man-boobs: When you go shirtless, guys make jokes about you.

Sign you really have man-boobs: When you go shirtless, guys stuff singles in your shorts. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

Sign you are a lazy proofreader: You don’t notice that autocorrect changed several words, distorting your intended message.

Sign you are really lazy: You don’t notice that autofocus Chang several words, thereby distracting your intense meshugah. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

Sign your glory days are over: You get injured playing basketball.

Sign your glory days are really over: You get injured watching basketball. (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

You have a bad commute into D.C.: You’re starting to think biking would be faster.

You have a really bad commute into D.C.: You’re starting to think the Red Line would be faster. (Duncan Stevens)

Sign you’re an unlucky heir: Your grandmother added a note to her will that she left you a box of gold bullion but forgot where she put it.

Sign you’re a really unlucky heir: When you finally find it, you realize she also forgot how to spell “bouillon.” (Frank Osen)

Sign you’re a corrupt plutocrat: You make policy decisions involving corporations in which you have financial ties.

Sign you’re a really corrupt plutocrat: ...and you swipe Sweet n’ Low packets from restaurants. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Sign that it’s a bad play: Half the audience leaves at intermission.

Sign that it’s a really bad play: Half the cast leaves at intermission. (Kevin Mettinger, Warrenton, Va.)

Sign you're getting old: You begin reminiscing about old sports memories during work. "Why, I can still remember the first time I was the quarterback and won the championship…"

Sign you're really getting old: Your Patriots teammates tell you to shut up and call a play. (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)

Sign that the Texas Democrats need your vote: You get a robocall from Beto.

Sign that the Texas Democrats really need your vote: You get a booty call from Beto. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

Sign that sea level rise is getting serious: It threatens the Outer Banks.

Sign that sea level rise is getting really serious: It threatens the investment banks. (Dudley Thompson)

Bad: Your doctor botched your breast enhancement surgery.

Really bad: You were scheduled for a vasectomy. (Craig Dykstra)

Sign you’re going overboard with your new hobby:You just spent $2,500 on a new bicycle.

Sign you’re really going overboard with your new hobby: You just spent $2,500 on an old truck to carry your new $10,000 bicycle. (David Peckarsky, Tucson)

Sign you love The Style Invitational: You clear a place on your mantel for the day you win the Lose Cannon.

Sign you really love The Style Invitational: You returned your fancy new refrigerator because the doors weren’t magnetic. (Kevin Mettinger)

These 50 words, for use in this week’s word chain contest, are among those recently added by Merriam-Webster to its Scrabble dictionary. For the dictionary’s brief definition, click on one of the links below; for a list of all the definitions, see this week’s Style Conversational column (published late afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 27) at wapo.st/conv1299.

aquafaba

arancini

beatdown

bestie

bibimbap

bitcoin

bizjet

bokeh

botnet

cankle

captcha

capcom

chyron

conlang

cotija

emoji

ew

exome

facepalm

farro

frowny

gamify

hivemind

judgy

listicle

macaron

mulloway

nutjob

nubber

OK

onboard

papasan

pizzazz

puggle

rootkit

santoku

schneid

sheeple

sho

sriracha

substorm

truther

twerk

upcycle

vape

wayback

wordie

yowza

zen

zomboid

