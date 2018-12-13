

Enter our contest for product warnings — or any of 24 others from the past six months — in this week’s contest. (Bob Staake/for The Washington Post) (Click here to skip down to the winning holiday-song parodies) From Week 1288, product warnings/disclaimers:

“This aircraft could plummet from the sky, falling thousands of feet and crashing in a fiery ball, spreading its contents over multiple acres, but that rarely happens.” (Russell Beland) Winner of Week 1284, compare two items in a list we supplied:

The difference between the print Washington Post and Florida Man: I’m happy to find one of them lying on my doorstep at 5 a.m. (Jerome Uher) It’s Week 2 of our annual retrospective, in which you get to enter any of the previous year’s contests. Last week we covered November to May; now we’ll get the 25 newer ones, which include bogus trivia about animals; funny product warnings; anagrams of movie titles; limericks; and several neologism challenges, among other dubious pursuits — including the parodies we feature this week. So this week: Enter (or reenter) any Style Invitational contest from Week 1282 through Week 1306. You may enter multiple contests as long as you don’t submit more than 25 entries in all. For contests asking you to use that week’s paper, use papers and online articles dated Dec. 13-24 (and feel free to refer to more recent news in any of the contests). You may even resubmit non-inking entries from earlier contests. How to find these contests? If you’re a Post subscriber, you can go to washingtonpost.com/styleinvitational, where there’s a list of the contests that you can click on one by one, starting from Week 1306. (Be sure to check the results of that week’s contest, four weeks up the list, to make sure that your idea didn’t already get ink for someone else.) If you’re not — though you should be, you know — or if you’d like to search through a plain-text version of all the contests at once, go to the Loser Community’s own website, nrars.org, click on “Master Contest List,” and scroll way down to Week 1282 and below. See last week’s Style Conversational column at wapo.st/conv1309 for more directions. Please give the week number plus a brief ID of the contest your entry is for (e.g., “Week 1304, what-if jokes”).

Our prize handy footy bottle opener; the other side advertises a funeral home. (Pat Myers/The Washington Post) Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1310 (all lowercase) — NOT the entry forms for those old contests.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

DECK THE LOLS: HOLIDAY PARODIES FROM WEEK 1306

In Week 1306 the Empress asked for songs about things in the news lately, set to a Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s tune. As always with our parody contests, the results were phenomenal; many Losers were cruelly robbed of ink because there are only so many songs a sane person can look at in one newspaper column. Fortunately, note that this week’s retrospective contest includes Week 1306 as well.

4th place:

To “Good King Wenceslas”:

Sulking Donald Trump looked out

On a bleak November,

When world leaders stood about.

The Great War to remember.

Gently fell the rain that day,

On their solemn meeting.

In his room Trump chose to stay,

Eating steak and tweeting.

All the leaders gathered there

Called him out together.

“Does he think his precious hair

Won’t survive the weather?

Therefore, Mr. Trump, be sure,

You’ll look vain and snooty

If you let your prized coiffure

Keep you from your duty.”

(Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

3rd place:

To “Winter Wonderland”:

Send the troops! It’s a crisis!

Don’t look now! Here comes ISIS!

I hear they were seen

With MS-13

Walking in a migrant caravan.

It’s a huge, huge invasion!

None of them are Caucasian!

Get under your bed!

There’s people to dread

Walking in a migrant caravan.

Don’t you know my brand of elocution

Stresses that the boogeyman is near?

Let some lawyer cite the Constitution.

I’m content to rant and monger fear.

Build the wall with a doorway

In case some come from Norway.

We’re going to gas

Bad hombres en masse

Walking in a migrant caravan.

(Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.)

2nd place

and the toilet ornament:

To “Let It Snow” :

Though the Saudis arranged a killing

And the evidence is chilling,

Don’t want to offend them, so

Let it go, let it go, let it go.

Yes, the prince said, “Khashoggi ceases,”

And they cut him into pieces,

Does that mean we blame them? No!

Let it go, let it go, let it go!

Though the folks at the CIA

Say the hit order came from the crown,

Mr. Trump says that that’s okay

If they keep oil prices down.

True, it’s naughty to kill a critic,

But let’s not get analytic,

Who’s responsible? Who can know?

Let it go, let it go, let it go.

(Max Gutmann, Sunnyvale, Calif.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

To "Frosty the Snowman":

Toss me the dough, man, there's a mistress with a tale,

She'll describe your groin — better give some coin,

Keep the tabloids off her trail.

Toss me the dough, man, there's a chick we need to pay,

Says she spanked your bum, dude, but she'll keep mum,

We'll just need an NDA.

There surely is some magic when we spread around the bucks,

We squelch the stories from the broads that the Donald goes and makes love to.

Toss me the dough, man; we'll make sure these seeds don't sprout.

Pay a trifling fee, and you'll be home free, 'cause we'll never get found out.

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Failz Navidad:

Honorable mentions

To “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”:

Crack! went Alex Smith’s right leg,

Like the breaking of an egg!

Victim of a vicious sack

So gruesome all our jaws went slack.

More than halfway through the season,

Playoffs still were within reason.

’Skins held first; fans held hopes high,

Just to see those chances die.

Playoff hopes now aren’t worth beans:

Smith smashed his leg to Smith-ereens.

(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

To “The Dreidel Song”:

I have a feeling hate’ll

Be ladled out today,

When Trump’s upset and fretting,

A spate’ll come our way.

He’ll bray, he’ll bate, he’ll prate, he’ll

Berate, and he’ll inveigh,

Then once we’ve been diverted, he’ll cause a new melee.

(Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

To "Sleigh Ride":

Appointing Matthew Whitaker has a critic or three,

They say it's no more legal than appointing a beagle would be.

After polite refusal of each recusal review,

He has more underminings of Mueller's findings to do.

He used to market patents for folks who hadn't a clue.

He'd take inventors' money, but there wasn't a ton he would do.

This all was so appalling the Feds came calling, "Yoo hoo";

They told him, "You've been scamming — the doors we are slamming on you."

"I know Matt, I know Matt" is what POTUS said, on a foxy news show,

More showers in a land of PR snow.

"Don't know Matt, Don't know Matt," POTUS later said, revising his stand,

It's seeming like truth isn't truth in the White House's fairy land!

Now Matthew's cheeks are rosy and Trumpy-cozy is he.

They snuggled up together? Pretty hard to know whether we'll see.

Matt, there are lawsuits pending, things might be ending, boo hoo,

I think the nation's stronger when the AG no longer is you!

(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

To "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer":

Elon the SpaceX cowboy says he'll fly us to the moon

And if it isn't this year, it will happen really soon.

All of the folks at NASA say his plans aren't going well;

They don't think that poor Elon has a snowball's chance in hell.

Then one stormy Christmas Eve, Santa's sleigh broke down.

"Elon, with your team so bright, won't you help my sleigh take flight?"

But all the little children saw no toys on Christmas Day.

Elon said, "Don't you worry, Santa will be there by May."

(Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

(Sandy Riccardi, Petaluma, Calif.)

To "Christmas Time is Here":

Mistress time is here, former lays appear;

Girls he'll shtup — we'll hush them up;

Illicit funds we'll steer.

Silence always pays when the Donald strays;

Chicks he'll boff — we'll buy them off,

Demanding NDAs.

Hope there's cash to spare — ladies everywhere

"Knew" the Don — we'll soldier on,

Denying each affair.

Mistress time is here; they might squeal, I fear.

If they tell, we'll serve a spell

Decked out in orange gear. — M. Cohen, New York (Duncan Stevens)

To "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town":

We better not pout, we better not cry:

We can't back out now and won't even try.

Amazon is coming to town.

They made out their list and checked it all twice,

Had to find out who'd pay the big price;

Amazon is coming to town.

Who cares about the traffic?

'Twas the deal we had to make.

So what if housing prices soar?

We'll cough up, for Bezos' sake!

We're happy to pay, strange though it may seem:

At least it's not for Dan's NFL team;

Amazon is coming to town!

(Perry Beider, Silver Spring, Md.)

(Rick Bromberg, Fairfax, Va., a First Offender)

The lyrics:

To "The Christmas Song" ("Chestnuts roasting . . ."):

California's like an open fire,

It's their fault, I'll tell you why,

They didn't rake all the leaves off the ground,

And that's why people had to die.

(What's more l'll tell you) Why we need the Army and Marines

Stationed on the border now,

I just love being commander in chief

And watching all the generals bow.

The caravan is on its way,

They're bringing drugs and ISIS soldiers to the fray,

And "caravan," it is an Arab word,

I learned that in a briefing from some nerd.

And so I'm offering this simple phrase,

For Latinos and Hispanics too,

If you come here, it's a cage for your kids

And a jail cell for you.

To "Blue Christmas" (singing her own lyrics):

(as sung by the GOP congressional "Graduating Class" of 2018)

They'll have a blue Congress without us.

Their job they'll do, Congress, without us.

Folks in ball caps of red who once cheered us with glee,

They stayed in bed — no one came to vote for me.

In districts best we gerrymandered,

We vote-suppressed, hoodwinked and pandered.

What went wrong? Gee, we're stumped how our message got trumped . . .

Now they'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Congress.

(Nan Reiner, Boca Raton, Fla.)

To "Let It Snow":

(Sung at the White House by Donald Trump)

Oh, the climate inside is frightful,

But to fire is so delightful!

My staffers? All friends-turned-foe;

Let 'em go, let 'em go, let 'em go.

And it doesn't show signs of stopping;

(Truth be told, I'm fond of chopping!)

I'll give 'em the old heave-ho;

Let 'em go, let 'em go, let 'em go.

When I've finally canned them all

And the White House is empty, you'll see

That the role that they played was small;

Nobody matters but ME!

So good riddance to Rex and Sessions

And the rest, for their transgressions;

(Hey, I'm saving the country dough!)

Let 'em go, let 'em go, let 'em go!

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

To "Santa Baby":

Mueller baby,

Slap subpoenas and a warrant on

The Don.

Been an awfully bad boy,

Mueller baby,

And hurry up at saving the world.

Mueller baby,

An early-morning FBI raid

Replayed

On the evening news,

Mueller baby,

And hurry up at saving the world.

Think of staying resolute:

Think of orange wattles in an orange suit.

And all of us will sure enthuse

If you just give that brute the boot.

Mueller baby,

You drag them off to prison one day

And hey!

And Hanks is you on the screen,

Mueller baby,

And hurry up at saving the world.

(Marcus Bales, Cleveland)

To "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen":

God rest ye merry, Democrats, you've turned the House to blue;

It's time to get those tax returns and see what's really true.

Is Donald worth a billion bucks? Is Donald Jr. through?

Oh indictments bring comfort and joy, comfort and joy;

Oh indictments bring comfort and joy!

God rest ye merry, Democrats, Pelosi's back on top

Although she wasn't popular with this new freshman crop.

She whips the votes, she gets the bucks, she doesn't want to stop:

Oh indictments bring comfort and joy, comfort and joy;

Oh indictments bring comfort and joy!

(Trudie Cushing, Bethesda, Md., a First Offender)

Internet loses collective mind over odd White House Christmas decorating:

To "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree":

Mock and surround a crimson tree with a dose of Photoshop;

Ridicule slung about with glee; online comments will not stop.

Mock and surround a crimson tree, let the criticism spring;

Later we'll try some wit that's wry and then take another swing.

You will view an ornamental failing when you see

People flinging one more volley:

Deck the halls with bits of folly.

Mock and surround a crimson tree, have a snarky kind of day,

Everyone roastin' merrily in a nasty, flippant way.

(Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

The president pooh-poohs the White House's own dire report on climate change:

To "Let It Snow":

No, the future's not getting frightful,

Wet and windy and igniteful.

That stupid report must go.

(Bored me so, bored me so, bored me so.)

Tried reading it, but kept stopping,

When my eyelids started dropping.

Three pages were plenty, though —

This I know, this I know, this I know.

Soon they'll finally see I'm right,

'Cause in winter it still isn't warm,

Morning's bright and it's dark at night,

In summertime, heat is the norm!

The nerds claim we'll soon be frying,

But it's obvious they're lying:

From Brooklyn to Idaho,

We've got snow, we've got snow, we've got snow!

(Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

FEMA responds to California fires:

To "O Little Town of Bethlehem":

O little town of Malibu, we hate to see you fry,

But we won't weep or make a peep as ashes cloud the sky.

Although your need is dire,

Because your state is blue,

We'll close our ears and grind our gears,

And blame it all on you.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

To "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas":

Have yourself a Mar-a-Lago Christmas, just escape what's real.

Drenched in glitz, who cares what Mueller will reveal?

It's self-serving, Mar-a-Lago Christmas, golf or traipse the halls,

Validate yourself behind protective walls.

Self-enthroned like a monarch you

Miss the wan stark view we cast;

Couched in kitsch with your Grinchly sneer:

You to all appear half-assed.

Soon when the investigations fell you,

You will lose your power.

There you'll stay with gold and toadies, scowl dour:

Your final time will be your Mar-a-Lago hour.

(Phil Frankenfeld, Washington)

To “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”:

Writing a Christmas parody

In the age of Donald Trump,

Everyone dancing merrily

While I’m feeling like a grump.

Writing a Christmas parody

Doesn’t bring a happy smile

While there are folks on my TV

Tiki-torching to “Sieg heil!”

I just can’t write entertaining lyrics when I hear:

“We will have so many great times

While we’re out committing hate crimes!”

Writing a Christmas parody

When there’s just one thing to say:

May we still have democracy

By the next Election Day.

(Barbara Sarshik, McLean, Va.)



