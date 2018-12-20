(Click here to skip down to this week’s winning neologisms.) April 1, 2019: After record rainfall leads to massive flooding nationwide, President Trump insists that the damage would have been avoided if “people had used more umbrellas.” July 4, 2019: Melania Trump unveils her new initiative, #BeTheir, a program aimed at reducing misspellings on Twitter. Aug. 28, 2019: Inspired by Great Britain, the governments of Spain and Portugal announce they will hold their own referendums on leaving the European Union, launching the unfortunate nicknames Spanxit and Porxit. For the past two weeks, we in Loserland have been taking a look back at crazy ol’ 2018, as the Empress invited you to enter any of 50 Style Invitational contests from the past year. Now it’s time to take a look back at crazy ol’ 2019, as we create our now-annual(ish) Year in Preview timeline. We appropriated (or inappropriated) the idea from 71-time Loser Malcolm Fleschner, who used to compose such pre-chronicles for his humor column in the San Jose Mercury News. Alas, Malcolm’s column is no more, but the Invite soldiers on with fake news that hasn’t even not-happened yet. This week: Name some humorous news event to happen in 2019, as in the examples above that Malcolm obligingly provided from his dusty crystal ball. Include a date only if it relates to the event (feel free to explain why); otherwise the Empress will add an arbitrary date, as above. Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1311 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our new Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives one of the strangest promotional materials the Empress has ever discovered on the newsroom giveaway table: It’s the Oreo Music Box, which consists of a four-inch-square cardboard box . . . that contains a wee electronic turntable, on which you place . . . an Oreo cookie. Move the “tone arm” into place and the cookie starts to spin, seeming to produce one of several futuristic electro-tunes that sound, I don’t know, like something an Oreo cookie would play. I think it also will record your voice, but we don’t have the directions. We will even throw in the Oreo cookie (regular version) that came with it, no doubt matured in flavor by sitting out for 4½ weeks. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “We’ve Seen Better” or “IDiot Card.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, Dec. 31 — what, you have someplace to go? Results published Jan. 20 (online Thursday, Jan. 17). See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Jesse Frankovich; Jeff Contompasis wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the Style Invitational Devotees on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

SWITCH-WITTERS: THE NEOLOGISMS OF WEEK 1307

In Week 1307 we asked you to replace one letter of a word or name with another, then describe the result. One previously inkworthy neologism was disqualified by later events: Duncan Stevens’s “Unzinkable: Able to hang on to a Cabinet position despite numerous embarrassing scandals.” It zank.

4th place:

Sanka Claus: Bringer of unexciting presents. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)



This music box spins a real Oreo but does not play "C Is for Cookie." (Pat Myers/The Washington Post)

3rd place

Peerogative: Getting to use the bathroom of your chosen gender. (Steve Fahey, Kensington, Md.)

2nd place

and the Christmas Carol Kazoo:

Braxit: An undergarment that was originally intended to separate, but has lost much support. (Frank Mullen III, Aledo, Ill.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Don compos mentis: Of very stable genius mind. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Left at the alter: Honorable mentions

Boinksmanship: Expertise in foreign affairs. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Brittata: A brunch dish made with eggs, suet, blood sausage and turnips. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Foxic waste: Substance that poisons the national discourse. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Pursitis: What your shoulder gets for schlepping around eight pounds of who-knows-what in your handbag. (Phil Huffy, Rochester, N.Y., a First Offender)

Beto blocker: A nasty pill that may raise your blood pressure, marketed under the name Ted. (Jesse Frankovich)

Bureaucrazy: When a gang of idiots can’t seem to understand that your 8-year-old, who broke her elbow playing soccer, really, really, really can’t file a workers’ compensation claim because she’s 8 years old! (Yes, this really, really, really happened.) (Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.)

Romeopathic medicine: A nicer name for ED drugs. (Tom Gleason, Lawrence, Kan.)

Swampede: The rush of administration officials to leave before the new Congress. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Southwash: A bidet. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Stetladder: It’s used to put things back the way they were. (Pamela Love, Columbia, Md.)

The Star-Slangled Banner: Yo, say can you see . . . ? (Frank Mann, Washington)

Tony Snark: Irony Man. (Neil Hartbarger, Silver Spring, Md., a First Offender)

Rake-believe: An imaginary way to prevent forest fires. (Jesse Frankovich)

Cameraderie: Those grimacing smiles you see in photos of people pretending to like each other. (Frank Osen)

Celibration: The joy of no sex. (Karl Koerber, Krestova, B.C.)

The touchy-feedy type: Someone who uses his hands to pick up the shrimp from the buffet line. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Make America Greet Again: Struggling Hallmark’s new slogan. (Neal Starkman, Seattle)

Haberlashery: Store for the discriminating S&M shopper. (Roy Ashley, Washington)

Aquus: The taxonomic genus of sea horses. Well, it should be. (Jeff Contompasis)

Ax-wife: The former Lorena Bobbitt. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

“Douched by an Angel”: The heartwarming family show that proves cleanliness is indeed next to godliness. (Dan O’Day, Alexandria, Va.)

Give Us Your Tired, Your Pooh: Slogan of the Old Cartoon Characters Home. (Ken Gallant, Sequim, Wash.)

Godswallop: Televangelist claptrap, like Pat Robertson blaming the Haitian earthquake on “a pact with the Devil.” (Michael Noonan, Fredericksburg, Va., a First Offender)

Locabore: A dining companion who insists on telling you which farmers market every mouthful came from. (Frank Mullen III)

Pizza Hot: A type of pizza that cannot be delivered. (John Kupiec, Fairfax,Va.)

Lumph nodes: Cellulite. (Brendan Beary, Great Mills, Md.)

Lyft and separate: The 51st and 52nd ways to leave your lover. (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

GrossFit: Exercise studio that does not have showers. (Mark Raffman)

Grudent: Practicing extreme caution, as in running the ball on third and 12. (Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)

HALmart: A store where the self-checkout machine says, “I’m afraid I can’t let you buy that, Dave.” (Jesse Frankovich)

Hashtug: The compulsion to constantly check your phone for retweets. (Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.)

Indignify: Humiliate while honoring. “The band indignified Trump’s arrival by playing ‘Hail to the Chief’ on kazoos.” (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Mequel: Junior. (Jeff Contompasis)

Nap year: The first year of retirement. Actually, every year of retirement. (Ellen Raphaeli, Falls Church, Va.)

Paywail: Your indignant rant when you realize that the article you wanted to read online isn’t free. (Mike Gips)

Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer: His embarrassing physical condition was decidedly not the subject of a children’s song. (Mark Raffman)

Rapid bransit: What happens when that morning coffee and granola suddenly kick in. (Dave Airozo)

International Dare Line: What they should call the mark on the Doomsday Clock that shows how close we are to Nuclear Midnight. (Doug Frank, Houston)

Dongling participle: “Beneath my desk, tied in knots and encased in rubber, I couldn’t untangle the adapter cords from the headphones.” (Frank Osen)

Mediogre: A nasty little journalist who eats babies while churning out fake news about me. — D.J.T., Washington (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Vlad-handing: First item on Trump’s agenda at the G-20 summit. (Chris Doyle)

WMAGA: Transportation service that doesn’t actually go anywhere, but the conductors will ramble for hours about how great they are. (Duncan Stevens)

Neologasm: What happens when you think of the perfect word for this contest. (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Pot Myers: The Hempress of the Style Invitational. (Gregory Koch, Falls Church, Va.)

Fail accompli: I’m a Loser this week! (Chris Doyle)

