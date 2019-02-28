And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

HA-KU: PUNNY POEMS FROM WEEK 1317

In Week 1317 we once again asked for Punku — haiku that contain one or more puns. (Yes, we know, these aren’t true haiku; we welcomed anything with three lines and 5-7-5 syllables.) Many Losers wrote about the “Stupor Bowl,” that the Mueller probe would “leave no [Roger] Stone unturned,” even ancient saws like “no pun in ten did.” No ink for youse.

4th place:

Stormy Daniels films?

I have the full collection —

It’s the whole she-bang.

(Seth Tucker, Washington)



2nd prize: The best coffee that was ever made ever.

3rd place:

The #MeToo movement

Has had it up to here with

Male pattin’ boldness.

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

2nd place

and the electric Sorry Button:

Coddling Kim Jong Un:

I just hope this policy

Won’t leave us Seoulless.

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Whichever's Northam,

In shoe polish or a sheet,

He's now in redface.

(Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Nigh-ku: Honorable mentions

More on the Virginia scandals:

Blackface as Jacko?

Doesn’t the governor know

Polish jokes are out?

(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

If Ralph denies pix

but later moonwalks, then it

Doesn’t mean jack, son.

(Kevin Mettinger, Warrenton, Va.)

Stupid move, Northam!

Fairfax, Herring? You too! Sigh . . .

The Old Dumbinion.

(Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)

Northam’s new story:

It was a passing phase — his

Minstrel period.

(Duncan Stevens)

----

All over the world

We’re waging war: Sic transit

Gorier mundi.

(Chris Doyle)

The nuanced discourse

At a Trump MAGA rally

Is quite inciteful.

(Kevin Dopart, Washington)

I love Maroon 5!

If you haven’t heard them yet,

You Auto-Tune in.

(Frank Osen)

Said exhaustedly:

“None has worked harder than me!

Sometimes noon to 3!”

(J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)

Speaker Pelosi’s

One tough cookie, but has a

Wall nut allergy.

(Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)

Chants of “U.S.A.!”

It’s like a Riefenstahl film:

“Triumph of the Swill.”

(Patty Harbison, Nashville, a First Offender)



They told Beethoven

He couldn’t compose while deaf.

He didn’t listen.

(Jim Villani, Gainesville, Va., conductor of the Manassas Symphony)

Pew, Gallup, Harris,

Rasmussen, Quinnipiac...

A poller vortex!

(Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Measles in Portland?

Time to cut out the fiction

And stick to the vax.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

“Big, beautiful wall”?

Mexicans are upset, but

They’ll get over it.

(Laura Clairmont, Ashburn, Va.)



What to call a speech

Full of wild absurdities?

State of the Onion.

(Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

At the National

Enquirer, blackmail’s just a

Wee Peckerdillo.

(Duncan Stevens)

Bezos types revenge

Using just one finger — he’s

A-huntin’ Pecker.

(Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

Pigeons overtake

Venice’s San Marco. It’s

A real coo d’état.

(Kathy El-Assal)

Please don’t mock the Prez

For his revised border plan:

Stop the slat shaming!

(Mark Raffman)

I have to admit:

With Brady’s sixth ring, he goes

From hero to GOAT.

(Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

All those angry tweets

POTUS sends from the toilet:

You’d expect calm odes. (Kevin Dopart)

The “most productive”

President ever? More like

The Mar-a-Laggard.

(Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

Her ad said, “Hot chick

Seeking mate to share my stash.”

Alas, she meant “ ’stache.”

(Bill Dorner)

Fair Catch

Huge men bearing down,

They mean you harm! Wave your arm!

Punt of no return.

(Barry Koch, Catlett, Va.)

Nancy teaches Trump:

You screw with the wrong woman,

You might get the clap.

(Duncan Stevens)

It’s not nice to talk

About one’s perineum.

’Taint appropriate.

(Bill Dorner)

No poem from Trump?

Does he fear he’ll be deemed a

Man of low haiku?

(Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.)

