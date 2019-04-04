(Click here to skip down for the winning problematic inventions)
Country House x Mantra = No Place Like Om
Cutting Humor x Dull Knife = ZZZZinger
Much Better x Improbable = 2020?
Hi yo, silver (to mix equine metaphors): It’s the 25th annual Style Invitational foal-naming contest, almost always the most popular of the year. While the Kentucky Derby accepts only 20 entrants to run on the Churchill Downs track, the Empress will probably be judging about 4,000 horse names (and printing about 50).
At the bottom of this column is a list of 100 of the nearly 400 3-year-olds nominated for this year’s Triple Crown races: the Derby, Preakness and Belmont; your job is to “breed” any two names and name the “foal” to reflect both names, as in the examples above. (It makes no difference that there are only two fillies on the list — go, Cairo Cutie and Jaywalker! — and that some are geldings.) As in actual thoroughbred racing, a name may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more of the characters may be punctuation marks or numerals. You may run words together to stay within the length limit, but the name should be easy to read.
Super-important for the Empress’s sanity! Make sure you (a) spell the original horse names correctly in your entry, and (b) use the “Name A x Name B = Foal Name” format as shown in the examples, so that the thousands of entries will be properly sorted. As always, you may send as many as 25 entries; don’t number them, please (sorting issues again). And don’t bother to suggest Name A x Name B = Third Name on the List; it won’t get ink.
And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .
HAR-BRAINED IDEAS: PROBLEMATIC INVENTIONS FROM WEEK 1322
In Week 1322 we asked you to think up some inventions that still had a bit of a bug . . .
Michael Jackson Cuddle Pillows. “He’ll be there to comfort you . . .” (Kevin Dopart, Washington)
The Swiss Army Gardener: A handy, foldable multi-tool combining a shovel, rake, hoe, hacksaw, pitchfork, pruning shears and posthole digger. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)
and the ‘hand-clapping’ fly swatter:
The next James Bond movie chase scene, conducted by driverless taxis. (Dan Helming, Trenton, N.J.)
Braille alphabet soup. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Individually wrapped potato chips for all those times when you want to eat just one. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
A security feature on ATMs that asks loudly, “YOU ENTERED 7732 FOR YOUR PIN. IS THAT CORRECT?” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
The Decade at a Glance Calendar. (Mark Calandra, Wenham, Mass.)
Corporate voice mail that works only if the caller is calm and polite. “I won’t transfer you to one of our associates until you apologize for shouting.” (Martin Bancroft, Bellevue, Wash.)
A device that provides soothing relief to aching joints by gently warming the hand with flowing water while you’re sleeping. (Jeff Contompasis)
An “I Haven’t Voted Yet” sticker to help you vote twice. (Jesse Frankovich)
In case of an electrical outage, power your BreatheEZ oxygen pump by jogging briskly on the attached treadmill. (Noah Meyerson, Washington)
Spanx burqas. Fittingly modest. (Kevin Dopart)
Remove all the wax from your ears with the Q-Tip Drill Bit. (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)
A tic-tac-toe book for Mensa members. (Rick Haynes, Boynton Beach, Fla.)
Dorian Green: A miraculous tree food that keeps oak and maple leaves a bright and healthy green color until the moment they fall off the tree. (John Greenlees, Burke, Va.)
The end of that frustration of opening toys: Molded plastic packaging with a built-in razor knife for easier opening. (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)
Fly Byes: Men’s pants zippers that automatically close after the 17-second Standard Urination Interval. (Neal Starkman, Seattle)
A bathroom scale that automatically shares the results to Twitter and Facebook. (Duncan Stevens)
The two-way nanny cam, for babysitters who need to know what you’re up to! (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)
An invisible fence for defense against burglars. Complete with several shock collars for putting on potential home invaders. (Roy Ashley, Washington)
FunnyAccountants.com: A dating site where the two of you can find each other. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)
Pop-up sympathy cards. (Mark Calandra)
The Tooth Fairy Savings Bond: Imagine that delighted little gaptoothed smile in the morning! (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)
Pocket Mucus Sucker: This battery-powered vacuum draws snot from your nose through plastic tubes into a receptacle in your pocket. (Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)
A 36-inch-wide, 12-inch-deep rearview mirror that completely eliminates blind spots behind a car. (John Hutchins)
The Penny Dispenser : Put in a dollar and it will return 100 pennies. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
A salt-and-sugar shaker set. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
An inline wheelchair. (Jesse Frankovich)
A hydroelectric vehicle that could be charged simply by placing the attached water wheel into a nearby stream. (Jeff Contompasis)
Saran Rat: A trap that swaddles rodents in clear plastic film. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)
Autonomously operated bumper cars: Enhanced with accident-avoidance sensors and software. (Mark Raffman)
Monsanto’s new hybrid vehicles perform better than all competitors, but you have to buy new ones every year. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
A comb with a fold-out fork built into the handle. — A. Klobuchar (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.; Jeff Contompasis)
Let’s set up a platform on the Internet where everybody can publish any idea at any time for all to see with no editing. That way we can all be friends! (Ellis Burruss, Brunswick, Md., a First Offender)
The 100 Triple Crown nominees we’ll be using for Week 1326:
Admire
And Seek
Andor
Annualized
Anothertwistafate
Bankit
Blue Steel
Bodexpress
Bourbon War
By My Standards
Cairo Cutie
Castle Casanova
Code of Honor
Coliseum
Comical Ghost
Country House
Curlaway
Current
Cutting Humor
Daring Disguise
Don Vito Corleone
Dream Maker
Dull Knife
Easy Shot
Escaped
Everfast
Exchequer
Family Biz
Federal Case
Final Jeopardy
Frolic More
Galilean
Game Winner
Go Away
Gray Magician
Great Sense
Haikal
Harvey Wallbanger
He’s Smokin Hot
Hidden Scroll
Higgins
Hitch
Hold Your Tickets
Identifier
Improbable
Incorrigible
Instagrand
Jaywalk
Jeans n’ Boots
Kingly
Last Judgment
Long Range Toddy
Mantra
Master Fencer
Maximum Security
Mercy Rule
Midnight Curfew
Mind Control
More Ice
Mr Mike
Mr. Money
Much Better
Mucho Gusto
Muralist
My Legacy
Nitrous
No Rules
Olympic Runner
Omaha Beach
One Bad Boy
Outshine
Picasso
Plug and Play
Plus Que Parfait
Polar
Punchline
Roadster
Rotation
Royal Meeting
Seclusive
Sergei Prokofiev
Shootin the Breeze
Signalman
Sir Winston
Skywriting
Sly
So Alive
Spinoff
Synthesis
Tacitus
Tax
Time Is Now
Trophy Chaser
Van Beethoven
Vekoma
War of Will
Well Defined
Wicked Indeed
Win Win Win
Zoomer