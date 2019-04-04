(Click here to skip down for the winning problematic inventions) Country House x Mantra = No Place Like Om Cutting Humor x Dull Knife = ZZZZinger Much Better x Improbable = 2020? Hi yo, silver (to mix equine metaphors): It’s the 25th annual Style Invitational foal-naming contest, almost always the most popular of the year. While the Kentucky Derby accepts only 20 entrants to run on the Churchill Downs track, the Empress will probably be judging about 4,000 horse names (and printing about 50). At the bottom of this column is a list of 100 of the nearly 400 3-year-olds nominated for this year’s Triple Crown races: the Derby, Preakness and Belmont; your job is to “breed” any two names and name the “foal” to reflect both names, as in the examples above. (It makes no difference that there are only two fillies on the list — go, Cairo Cutie and Jaywalker! — and that some are geldings.) As in actual thoroughbred racing, a name may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more of the characters may be punctuation marks or numerals. You may run words together to stay within the length limit, but the name should be easy to read. Super-important for the Empress’s sanity! Make sure you (a) spell the original horse names correctly in your entry, and (b) use the “Name A x Name B = Foal Name” format as shown in the examples, so that the thousands of entries will be properly sorted. As always, you may send as many as 25 entries; don’t number them, please (sorting issues again). And don’t bother to suggest Name A x Name B = Third Name on the List; it won’t get ink. Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1326 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a Double Your Glovin’ Two-Pack: First, a pair of Handerpants, which are very thin fingerless cotton gloves in a tighty-whitey motif, complete with fly (for what, a knuckle?). But also DishPlay After Dinner Theater, which comprises a pair of yellow dishwashing gloves with little faces drawn at the thumb-forefinger nexus, an angry-looking mustachioed one on the left hand and a lipsticked lady on the right. “The more you work, the more animated they become, and their snappy rubber repartee will turn chore time into fun time!” I hope the Fred brand doesn’t branch out into proctology gloves. The Handerpants were donated by Dave Prevar, the DishPlay by Loser Patty Hardee. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “We’ve Seen Better” or “IDiot Card.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, April 15 (isn’t it for everything?); results published on Derby weekend: May 5 in print, May 2 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline “Har-Brained Ideas” is by Jesse Frankovich; Duncan Stevens wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the Style Invitational Devotees on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational: The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter this week, check it out at wapo.st/conv1326.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

HAR-BRAINED IDEAS: PROBLEMATIC INVENTIONS FROM WEEK 1322

In Week 1322 we asked you to think up some inventions that still had a bit of a bug . . .

4th place:

Michael Jackson Cuddle Pillows. “He’ll be there to comfort you . . .” (Kevin Dopart, Washington)



Whole lotta glove: This week's second prize includes both fingerless Handerpants and the dramatic latex AfterDinner Theater.

3rd place:

The Swiss Army Gardener: A handy, foldable multi-tool combining a shovel, rake, hoe, hacksaw, pitchfork, pruning shears and posthole digger. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

2nd place

and the ‘hand-clapping’ fly swatter:

The next James Bond movie chase scene, conducted by driverless taxis. (Dan Helming, Trenton, N.J.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Braille alphabet soup. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

You-reek-a: Honorable mentions

Individually wrapped potato chips for all those times when you want to eat just one. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

A security feature on ATMs that asks loudly, “YOU ENTERED 7732 FOR YOUR PIN. IS THAT CORRECT?” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

The Decade at a Glance Calendar. (Mark Calandra, Wenham, Mass.)

Corporate voice mail that works only if the caller is calm and polite. “I won’t transfer you to one of our associates until you apologize for shouting.” (Martin Bancroft, Bellevue, Wash.)

A device that provides soothing relief to aching joints by gently warming the hand with flowing water while you’re sleeping. (Jeff Contompasis)

An “I Haven’t Voted Yet” sticker to help you vote twice. (Jesse Frankovich)

In case of an electrical outage, power your BreatheEZ oxygen pump by jogging briskly on the attached treadmill. (Noah Meyerson, Washington)

Spanx burqas. Fittingly modest. (Kevin Dopart)

Remove all the wax from your ears with the Q-Tip Drill Bit. (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)

A tic-tac-toe book for Mensa members. (Rick Haynes, Boynton Beach, Fla.)

Dorian Green: A miraculous tree food that keeps oak and maple leaves a bright and healthy green color until the moment they fall off the tree. (John Greenlees, Burke, Va.)

The end of that frustration of opening toys: Molded plastic packaging with a built-in razor knife for easier opening. (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

Fly Byes: Men’s pants zippers that automatically close after the 17-second Standard Urination Interval. (Neal Starkman, Seattle)

A bathroom scale that automatically shares the results to Twitter and Facebook. (Duncan Stevens)

The two-way nanny cam, for babysitters who need to know what you’re up to! (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

An invisible fence for defense against burglars. Complete with several shock collars for putting on potential home invaders. (Roy Ashley, Washington)

FunnyAccountants.com: A dating site where the two of you can find each other. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

Pop-up sympathy cards. (Mark Calandra)

The Tooth Fairy Savings Bond: Imagine that delighted little gaptoothed smile in the morning! (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)

Pocket Mucus Sucker: This battery-powered vacuum draws snot from your nose through plastic tubes into a receptacle in your pocket. (Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

A 36-inch-wide, 12-inch-deep rearview mirror that completely eliminates blind spots behind a car. (John Hutchins)

The Penny Dispenser : Put in a dollar and it will return 100 pennies. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

A salt-and-sugar shaker set. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

An inline wheelchair. (Jesse Frankovich)

A hydroelectric vehicle that could be charged simply by placing the attached water wheel into a nearby stream. (Jeff Contompasis)

Saran Rat: A trap that swaddles rodents in clear plastic film. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

Autonomously operated bumper cars: Enhanced with accident-avoidance sensors and software. (Mark Raffman)

Monsanto’s new hybrid vehicles perform better than all competitors, but you have to buy new ones every year. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

A comb with a fold-out fork built into the handle. — A. Klobuchar (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.; Jeff Contompasis)

Let’s set up a platform on the Internet where everybody can publish any idea at any time for all to see with no editing. That way we can all be friends! (Ellis Burruss, Brunswick, Md., a First Offender)

The 100 Triple Crown nominees we’ll be using for Week 1326:

Admire

And Seek

Andor

Annualized

Anothertwistafate

Bankit

Blue Steel

Bodexpress

Bourbon War

By My Standards

Cairo Cutie

Castle Casanova

Code of Honor

Coliseum

Comical Ghost

Country House

Curlaway

Current

Cutting Humor

Daring Disguise

Don Vito Corleone

Dream Maker

Dull Knife

Easy Shot

Escaped

Everfast

Exchequer

Family Biz

Federal Case

Final Jeopardy

Frolic More

Galilean

Game Winner

Go Away

Gray Magician

Great Sense

Haikal

Harvey Wallbanger

He’s Smokin Hot

Hidden Scroll

Higgins

Hitch

Hold Your Tickets

Identifier

Improbable

Incorrigible

Instagrand

Jaywalk

Jeans n’ Boots

Kingly

Last Judgment

Long Range Toddy

Mantra

Master Fencer

Maximum Security

Mercy Rule

Midnight Curfew

Mind Control

More Ice

Mr Mike

Mr. Money

Much Better

Mucho Gusto

Muralist

My Legacy

Nitrous

No Rules

Olympic Runner

Omaha Beach

One Bad Boy

Outshine

Picasso

Plug and Play

Plus Que Parfait

Polar

Punchline

Roadster

Rotation

Royal Meeting

Seclusive

Sergei Prokofiev

Shootin the Breeze

Signalman

Sir Winston

Skywriting

Sly

So Alive

Spinoff

Synthesis

Tacitus

Tax

Time Is Now

Trophy Chaser

Van Beethoven

Vekoma

War of Will

Well Defined

Wicked Indeed

Win Win Win

Zoomer