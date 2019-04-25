One of two new Loser Magnets for honorable mentions, continuing the annual tradition we began in 2004. Bruce Carlson's "Too-Weak Notice" is from an earlier contest. The Empress will start sending these out in a few weeks. (Slogan by Bruce Carlson; illustrated and designed by Bob Staake for The Washington Post)

(Click here to skip down to the winning jokes for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner) Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears! (William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar”)

My Bluetooth headphones haven’t worked for years. (Duncan Stevens) My bounty is as boundless as the sea. (“Romeo and Juliet”)

That’s all the storm relief you’ll get from me. — D.J.T, Washington (Duncan Stevens) Who will believe my verse, in time to come, (Sonnet 17)

They're called tailgaters: You choose a line from a famous poem, then write a second, rhyming line yourself. The Empress ran a tailgater contest back in Week 970 (2012) as well as one in Week 1171 (2016) in which the first line was from a song. Serious Recidivist Loser Duncan Stevens suggests a Bardic spinoff. This week: Select any line from a work by Shakespeare (poetry or prose) and pair it with your own line to create a humorous rhyming couplet, as in the examples above. Your line may be either the first or second line in the tailgater (if it runs first, should we call it a hooder?). You may add or change punctuation at the end of a line. OpenSourceShakespeare.org has Will's whole output. Please include the name of the work that contains the line you're using.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

HAR PRESSED: JOKES FOR THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER

In Week 1325 we asked for jokes that might have been told at the April 27 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, had there been the usual comic roasting the president and guests. (President Trump refused to attend yet again.) The Empress got a big pile of one-liners — or whole-paragraphers — for this contest, but . . . let’s say comedy is hard.

4th place:

So President Trump says he considered nominating Ivanka to head the World Bank, said she’s “very good with numbers.” I don’t know about that, but I know her dad is really good at division. (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)



3rd place:

You know, I can’t say people have become overly sensitive to everything that people used to find funny. I can’t say it because I know someone will be offended. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

2nd place and the book "Collected Speeches of Spiro Agnew":

The president couldn’t be here tonight because he’s hard at work in the Oval Office — there are a lot of Democratic candidates who need childish nicknames. (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:



One thing you have to say about the president: He's really an excellent golfer. That's why so many people call him "Putts." (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Mic droppings: Honorable mentions

I heard Joe Biden was so upset when he heard allegations that Senator Klobuchar abused her staffers, he flew straight to Minnesota and gave them each a big, long hug. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

David Bernhardt and Andy Wheeler, our new Interior and EPA chiefs, can’t be with us tonight — they didn’t want to miss the first day of drilling season at Yellowstone. (Allen Haywood, Washington, a First Offender)

We invited the CEO of Boeing to be here tonight, but he said it was too far of a drive from Seattle. (Jerry Lugar, Hampton, Va.)

Angela Merkel wants the E.U. to get along better with the Trump administration. So I hear she’s thinking of assassinating her half brother, and threatening to nuke California. (Mark Raffman, Reston,Va.)

And is Joe Biden here? There you are. I hope you’re okay with the seating arrangement, Joe. We had to make sure that all the people in front of you were guys. Bald guys. Bald guys without shoulders. (Neal Starkman, Seattle)

So tonight, while we were eating, Mitch McConnell just confirmed the entire young Republican club of Yale Law to lifetime judgeships. Congratulations, kids! (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

I see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has achieved something rare these days with her Green New Deal, and that’s bipartisanship. Of course, it’s bipartisan opposition, but still . . (Jeff Contompasis)

This new Democratic Congress is serious about its green initiatives — they plan to save 5,000 trees a month by sending all subpoenas to the White House electronically. (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

The president couldn’t be here tonight because he’s on a tour of Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, or, as Fox News calls them, Mexico. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Mar-a-Lago memberships cost $200,000 plus $28,000 for two years’ dues. That’s steep, but it’s cost us taxpayers 150 times that for President Trump to go there — and he owns the place. That’s like paying a President Colonel Sanders $3,000 to get him a bucket of his own chicken! And that would cost us less, because the Colonel couldn’t eat 29 Family Fill-ups every day. Not even Donald Trump can do that! (Connie Akers, Radford,Va.)

Unfortunately, President Trump couldn’t be here this evening; but he sends his regards. Really, he loves the White House correspondents — in fact, he worships the quicksand you walk on. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

Congratulations to the University of Virginia men’s basketball team, which just won the championship after last year’s inexplicable, humiliating loss to an inferior opponent. Unfortunately, that’s giving Hillary Clinton ideas. (Duncan Stevens)

I’m not saying the president has it in for Speaker Pelosi, but he recently offered a new option for her government travel — a 737 Max. (Jeff Contompasis)

You gotta love Fox News, always asking the president the really hard-hitting questions, you know, like what his favorite animal is. Speaking of which, I’m gonna guess that he’d pick barnacles, because there are fine ones on boat sides. (Jesse Frankovich)

Security at Mar-a-Lago is so lax, seems they just let in a Chinese spy! No harm done, but the Russian spies no longer feel quite as special. (Mark Raffman)

Jeff Bezos will be coming late, but I just got a text that he’s nine stops away and will be here no later than 9 p.m. (Bruce Alter, Fairfax Station, Va.)

