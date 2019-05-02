(Click here to skip down to the winning foal names)
The “breeding” in the headline above was an entry for Week 1326 by 25-time Loser Pete Morelewicz, who’s a veteran of the second-round “grandfoal” contests that we’ve been running since 2006: This week: “Breed” any two of the 65 foal names that got ink this week, and name the offspring to reflect both parents’ names, in the style of today’s inking entries. As always, the names may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more characters may be numerals, punctuation marks or other symbols. You may run words together, as in some of this week’s results, but the name still should be easy to read. Use the format “Name A x Name B = Grandfoal Name” (on one line per entry), and make sure you spell the “parents’ ’’ names as they’re spelled on this page. (Aw, sure, you can also use the name “Grandfoals Week.”)
In Week 1326 — for the 25th year running — we presented a list of horses that were nominated for this year’s Triple Crown races and asked readers to “breed” any two and name the “foal.” The Empress found hundreds of names to like among the 3,200 submitted, including such too frequent breedings as Don Vito Corleone x He’s Smokin’ Hot = The Bodfather. (See this week’s Style Conversational for a hilarious list of “Godfather”-themed names.)
Easy Shot x Code of Honor = Can’t, Miss (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station,Va.)
Castle Casanova x Maximum Security = Romeo in Joliet (*Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.; Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)
Kingly x Plug and Play = The Royal Wii (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)
Improbable x Skywriting = WillYouDivorceMe? (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)
Omaha Beach x Improbable = A Beach in Omaha (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)
Omaha Beach x Bodexpress = DD-Day (Pete Morelewicz, Fredericksburg, Va.; Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Seclusive x Roadster = A Vroom of Her Own (Laura Bennett Peterson, Washington)
Roadster x He’s Smokin Hot = Turbocharred (Diana Oertel, San Francisco)
Improbable x Spinoff = CSI: Sheboygan (*Mike Phillips, Washington)
Sir Winston x Roadster = BloodSweat&Tires (William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)
Game Winner x Cairo Cutie = AnferneeNCleopatra (Marni Penning Coleman, Falls Church,Va.)
Polar x Tacitus = Frosty the Roman (Duncan Stevens,Vienna, Va.)
He’s Smokin Hot x By My Standards = <70, Has a Pulse (*Michelle Christophorou, Guildford, Surrey, England)
By My Standards x Mr. Money = Buy My Standards (John Winant, Annandale, Va.; Mark Raffman)
War of Will x Plus Que Parfait = Pretentious Op-Ed (Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)
Code of Honor x Dull Knife = Shivalry (Stephen Gilberg, Silver Spring, Md.; Dave Wyman, Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Code of Honor x Identifier = Barcode of Honor (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)
Code of Honor x More Ice = Hamilton-Brrr (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)
Spinoff x Go Away = Laverne & Surly (Laurie Brink, Cleveland, Mo.; John Hutchins)
Win Win Win x Shootin the Breeze = Wind Wind Wind (Bernard Brink, Cleveland, Mo.)
Win Win Win x Sly = Wink Wink Wink (Kathy Hardis Fraeman, Olney, Md.)
Win Win Win x Tax = Win Wi (Josh Feldblyum, Philadelphia)
Haikal x Bodexpress = Lokal (Mark Raffman)
Long Range Toddy x Admire = Long Range Toady (Jonathan Hardis, Gaithersburg, Md.)
Cutting Humor x Dull Knife = Old Saw (Andrew Hatziyannis, Rockville, Md.)
Cutting Humor x Go Away = Roseanne Barred (John O’Byrne, Dublin)
Nitrous x Cutting Humor = Laughing Gash (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)
Hidden Scroll x More Ice = Torah Ligament (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
Current x Country House = Ohm on the Range (Lisa Henderson, Chevy Chase, Md.)
Country House x Plug and Play = Mar-A-Lego (J.Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)
Country House x Shootin the Breeze = Downton Blabby (John Hutchins)
Wicked Indeed x Country House = Cruella de Villa (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.; Jesse Frankovich)
Gray Magician x Identifier = Wizard of ID (Bernard Brink)
One Bad Boy x Well Defined = Leroy Brawn (Kathy Hardis Fraeman)
Gray Magician x Trophy Chaser = Old Plaque Magic (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria,Va.)
Master Fencer x Shootin the Breeze = F’Artagnan (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)
Blue Steel x Master Fencer = Indigo Montoya (Beth Morgan, Palo Alto, Calif.; Jesse Frankovich)
Plus Que Parfait x Final Jeopardy = Tense (*Katherine Carwile, College Station, Tex.)
Admire x Cairo Cutie = Arab Schwing (Roger Dalrymple, Gettysburg, Pa.)
Admire x Mr. Money = Cult 45 (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
Admire x Skywriting = Walk Into Traffic (Jeff Loren, Seattle)
Comical Ghost x Incorrigible = Booey CK (Lee Graham, Derwood, Md.)
Anothertwistafate x Bankit = ATM! ATM! (Tim Watts, Great Falls,Va.)
Bourbon War x Curlaway = Hurlaway (Gordon Cobb, Marietta, Ga.)
Higgins x Cairo Cutie = My Pharaoh Lady (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.; Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.; David Peckarsky, Tucson)
Castle Casanova x Van Beethoven = Brazen Overtures (Jonathan Paul)
Sly x Coliseum = Yo, Hadrian! (Malcolm Fleschner, Palo Alto, Calif.)
Exchequer x Comical Ghost = Taxin’ Specter (Steve Price, New York)
Polar x Comical Ghost = Icy Dead People (Larry Passar, Reston)
Go Away x Current = Buzz Off (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
Wicked Indeed x Dull Knife = Mack the Spatula (Kevin Dopart, Washington)
Easy Shot x Jeans n’ Boots = Fish in Apparel (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Escaped x Dull Knife = El Choppo (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)
Federal Case x Rotation = A Turny General (Hildy Zampella)
Van Beethoven x Last Judgment = Dum-dum-dum-DOOM! (Chris Doyle)
Outshine x Picasso = My Toddler’s Art (Robyn Carlson, Keyser, W. Va.)
Go Away x Olympic Runner = You Sayin’ Bolt? (Mary McNamara, Washington)
Polar x Go Away = Brrrrrexit (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Mr Mike x He’s Smokin Hot = Pence on Fire (Craig Dykstra; Mark Raffman)
Higgins x My Legacy = Didlittle (Laurie Brink)
Jeans n’ Boots x Time Is Now = Carpe Denim (Tom Witte. Montgomery Village, Md.)
Kingly x More Ice = Blingly (Terry Reimer, Frederick, Md.)
Sir Winston x Family Biz = Churchill Dons (Bernard Brink, Mia Wyatt, Ellicott City, Md.)
Cutting Humor x Family Biz = I Got Inc. (John O’Byrne)
