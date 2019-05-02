(Click here to skip down to the winning foal names)

The “breeding” in the headline above was an entry for Week 1326 by 25-time Loser Pete Morelewicz, who’s a veteran of the second-round “grandfoal” contests that we’ve been running since 2006: This week: “Breed” any two of the 65 foal names that got ink this week, and name the offspring to reflect both parents’ names, in the style of today’s inking entries. As always, the names may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more characters may be numerals, punctuation marks or other symbols. You may run words together, as in some of this week’s results, but the name still should be easy to read. Use the format “Name A x Name B = Grandfoal Name” (on one line per entry), and make sure you spell the “parents’ ’’ names as they’re spelled on this page. (Aw, sure, you can also use the name “Grandfoals Week.”)

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy.

Second place receives an inexplicably extant Hasbro game called Toilet Trouble: The child puts some water (as in water-water, not “water”) in the plastic mini-toilet, spins the spinner (in the shape of a roll of toilet paper) and flushes to sound effects, “but watch out . . . you might get sprayed!” I don’t think Monopoly has to worry about losing market share. Donated by Loser Jeff Contompasis, who’s never even tried it out.

Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “We’ve Seen Better” or “IDiot Card,” or quite possibly one of the new models, “Too-Weak Notice” or “Certificate of (de)Merit.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, May 13; results published June 2 in print, May 30 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline “Punning Mates” is by Chris Doyle; Dave Prevar wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the Style Invitational Devotees on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” the Ink of the Day at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter.

The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter this week's contest, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.