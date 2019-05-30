(Click here to skip down to the winning “grandfoals”)
Umbrella-challenged: Not only not knowing when to fold ’em, but HOW to fold ’em.
Dirt-dinner: When the gossip is the meatiest, spiciest stuff at the table. Also known as ’sup-per.
Santa-Bannon: A right scuzzy old elf who says, “And to all a far right.”
The Empress, and the Czar before her, have called upon the Greater Loser Community to peruse various writings — from the works of Shakespeare to the local phone book — in the service of various silly word-stunts (and silly-word stunts). Now, at the suggestion of Loser Jon Gearhart, we invite you to curl up with the season’s most-talked-about release (or mostly-release): “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Election,” by Marie Kondo. Oops, we mean Robert S. Mueller III. And except for a passel of redacted pages, it’s all available online.
This week: Combine any two words, names, abbreviations, etc., from anywhere in the redacted Mueller report, into a two-word or hyphenated phrase and define it, as in the examples above.
The Justice Department has posted the Mueller report online as a PDF at justice.gov/storage/report.pdf. The Post’s faster-loading version is at wapo.st/mueller-report-twp ; don’t use words that appear only in The Post’s annotations. And by the way: There are promising words on practically every page of this thing; really, you don’t have to sift through all 400-some pages.
And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .
JOCKEYLARITY: WINNING GRANDFOALS FROM WEEK 1330
Week 1330 featured the “foals” in our “breeding” contest to play on any two names among 100 Triple Crown nominees. Now here are the “grandfoals” produced by breeding those 65 foal names, the cream of 1,996 entries. Puns on puns!
WillYouDivorceMe? x Mack the Spatula = Ex Over Easy (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)
Pence on Fire x Brazen Overtures = Let’s Have Lunch (Diane Lucitt, Ellicott City, Md.)
Cruella de Villa x Pretentious Op-Ed = 101 Dull Mentions (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)
El Choppo x Can't, Miss = El Floppo (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)
A Turny General x Old Saw = Snit Happens (John Winant, Annandale, Va.)
A Turny General x Leroy Brawn = Benedict Ahnold (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
A Turny General x El Choppo = Redacted (Kristin Braly, Baltimore)
<70, Has a Pulse x Mack the Spatula = Middle-Age Spread (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)
<70, Has a Pulse x Walk Into Traffic = <70 (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
Old Saw x DD-Day = Hew Hefner (Amy Lane, Annapolis, Md., a First Offender)
Arab Schwing x Didlittle = No Harem Done (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Arab Schwing x Laughing Gash = Dana Carved Me (Roy Ashley, Washington)
ATM! ATM! x Old Plaque Magic = Cash and Caries (Chris Doyle)
ATM! ATM! x Tense = PINs and Needles (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.; Brian Cohen, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
ATM! ATM! x Torah Ligament = Funds N’ Moses (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
ATM! ATM! x The Royal Wii = PINtendo (Frank Mann, Washington)
Barcode of Honor x Brazen Overtures = ReSKU Me! (Elizabeth Kline, Frederick, Md.)
Blingly x Can’t, Miss = Jewel of Denial (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Blingly x Leroy Brawn = Gem Croce (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.; Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)
BloodSweat&Tires x Booey CK = Spinning Heel (Rob Huffman)
BloodSweat&Tires x Hurlaway = And When I Diet (Jonathan Hardis, Gaithersburg, Md.)
BloodSweat&Tires x Laverne & Surly = 5 Bad Dwarf Names (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Booey CK x Frosty the Roman = Ghost Hoary (David Peckarsky, Tucson)
Brazen Overtures x A Vroom of Her Own = Woolf Whistles (Chris Doyle)
Brrrrrexit x You Sayin’ Bolt? = I’m Sayin’ Screwed (Jonathan Paul)
Buy My Standards x Wink Wink Wink = Mink Mink Mink (Mike Phillips, Washington)
Buzz Off x Lokal = Liteyear (Laurie Brink, Cleveland, Mo.)
Buzz Off x Torah Ligament = I’ll Be Sinew (Duncan Stevens)
Churchill Dons x Cruella de Villa = Churchill Dommes (Perry Beider, Silver Spring, Md.)
Cruella de Villa x Mar-A-Lego = 101 Doll Mansions (John Hutchins)
CSI: Sheboygan x Walk Into Traffic = Don’t Wisc. It! (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)
Cult 45 x Didlittle = Golfedmuch (Laurie Brink)
DD-Day x Romeo in Joliet = Bustin’ Out (Laurel Gainor, Manassas, Va.)
Didlittle x Brazen Overtures = Placebo Domingo (Pam Sweeney)
Didlittle x Laverne & Surly = Talk to the Animus (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)
Downton Blabby x Walk Into Traffic = Blabbey Road (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)
El Choppo x Frosty the Roman = Cato the Gelder (Chris Doyle)
Fish in Apparel x Frosty the Roman = Robes of Just Ice (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)
Grandfoals Week x F’Artagnan = Bred & Butt Air (Bernard Brink, Cleveland, Mo.)
Hamilton-Brrr x Brrrrrexit = Hamilton- (Warren Tanabe)
Hamilton-Brrr x Shivalry = Shiverly (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
Hurlaway x Ohm on the Range = Urpin’ Cowboy (Duncan Stevens)
Hurlaway x Ohm on the Range = VoMIT (Frank Mann)
I Got Inc. x WillYouDivorceMe? = You Got Inc. (Eric Nelkin)
Icy Dead People x Frosty the Roman = Julius Freezer (Julie Gaddy, New Market, Md.)
Laughing Gash x Shivalry = Mock the Knife (Becky Fisher, Madison, Wis.)
Laverne & Surly x A Turny General = Penny Martial (Laurie Brink; Roy Ashley)
Laverne & Surly x Buzz Off = Milwaukee Booers (Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Va.)
Lokal x Booey CK = Diet and Exorcise (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)
My Pharaoh Lady x Hamilton-Brrr = TombWhereItHappend (Rob Wolf)
My Pharaoh Lady x Hurlaway = Thoth Your Cookies (Jonathan Paul)
My Toddler’s Art x Cruella de Villa = Crayola de Villa (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
Old Plaque Magic x Cult 45 = Truth Decay (Greg Dobbins, Boynton Beach, Fla.; Bruce Carlson, Alexandria, Va.)
Old Plaque Magic x My Pharaoh Lady = Old Plague Magic (Mark Raffman)
Pence on Fire x Cult 45 = AMENdacity (Frank Mann)
Pretentious Op-Ed x The Royal Wii = Super Silly? Us? (Harold Mantle, Walnut Creek, Calif.)
Romeo in Joliet x DD-Day = Jailhouse Rack (Harold Mantle)
Romeo in Joliet x Dum-dum-dum-DOOM! = Cell Dum Is Heard (Frank Osen)
Romeo in Joliet x The Royal Wii = Jailhouse Roku (Harold Mantle)
Romeo in Joliet x The Royal Wii = Romeo in Toliet (Gregory Koch, Falls Church)
Torah Ligament x F’Artagnan = Tooteronomy (Steve Honley, Washington)
WillYouDivorceMe? x Can’t, Miss = We’re Not Married (Sarah Gilberg, Washington; Pam Sweeney)
Wind Wind Wind x Cult 45 = Coal! Coal! Coal! (Mark Raffman)
Wind Wind Wind x Wink Wink Wink = It Was the Dog (Bernard Brink)
Wink Wink Wink x Pretentious Op-Ed = Wonk Wonk Wonk (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn)
