(Click here to skip down to the winning “grandfoals”)

Umbrella-challenged: Not only not knowing when to fold ’em, but HOW to fold ’em.

Dirt-dinner: When the gossip is the meatiest, spiciest stuff at the table. Also known as ’sup-per.

Santa-Bannon: A right scuzzy old elf who says, “And to all a far right.”

The Empress, and the Czar before her, have called upon the Greater Loser Community to peruse various writings — from the works of Shakespeare to the local phone book — in the service of various silly word-stunts (and silly-word stunts). Now, at the suggestion of Loser Jon Gearhart, we invite you to curl up with the season’s most-talked-about release (or mostly-release): “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Election,” by Marie Kondo. Oops, we mean Robert S. Mueller III. And except for a passel of redacted pages, it’s all available online.

This week: Combine any two words, names, abbreviations, etc., from anywhere in the redacted Mueller report, into a two-word or hyphenated phrase and define it, as in the examples above.

The Justice Department has posted the Mueller report online as a PDF at justice.gov/storage/report.pdf. The Post’s faster-loading version is at wapo.st/mueller-report-twp ; don’t use words that appear only in The Post’s annotations. And by the way: There are promising words on practically every page of this thing; really, you don’t have to sift through all 400-some pages.

Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1334 (all lowercase).

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives what we now deem the collective noun of a CLAQUE of windup googly-eyed chattering teeth; when you start up all three at once, they rival the tone of a political debate except for mercifully stopping a few seconds later. Sent from Missouri by Loser J. Larry Schott.

Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “Too-Weak Notice” or “Certificate of (de)Merit.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, June 10; results published June 30 in print, June 27 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Jon Gearhart; Jon also wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” the Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.