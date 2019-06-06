(Click here to skip down to the winning cut-and-paste entries)

A stratospheric butte formed by orthographic perfection eight times over: This year’s “octochamps” each picked up $50,000 in the Scripps National Spelling Bee by clearing round after round flawlessly, as the words became progressively wha??? — until the bee declared them all winners after Round 20.

Every year the critics come out, complaining that the kids wasted sooo much time and effort and money to memorize words they’ll never use. Oh yeah? The whizzes can come right over here.

This week: Write a humorous poem of eight lines or fewer that includes at least one of the words used in Round 9 or later of this year’s bee.

OR: Write a joke in Q&A form that uses at least one of the words.

The complete set of spelling bee words is at wapo.st/spellingbee2019. But if you don’t want to wade through all those words, then use one of the following 20.

(These pronunciations and brief definitions were adapted from those at Merriam-Webster.com. If you find an alternative pronunciation or meaning listed online, you may use that if you include a link to that listing with your entry.)

auslaut (owss-lout, rhymes with “out”): The final sound in a word or syllable

badderlocks (takes a singular verb): A large brownish-black seaweed eaten as a vegetable in Europe

bougainvillea (boogan-VILL-ya or boogan-VEE-a): A tropical American vine or shrub with bright purple or red flowers

calathos (CAL-a-thahss, rhymes with “toss”): In ancient Egyptian and Greek art, a fruit basket worn on the head as a symbol of fruitfulness

cernuous (sern-u-ous): Describing a pendulous or drooping plant

chocalho (shu-KYE-yu): Merriam-Webster describes this Brazilian rhythm instrument as a rattling gourd, like a maraca, but YouTube videos show that the term is now used for a sort of tambourine on a flat rectangular frame

Cytherean (sith-a-REE-an): Relating to the planet Venus

jacqueminot l (jock-mi-NO): Raspberry red

mondegreen (MON-de-green): A phrase, especially in a song, that results from mishearing the real words, such as “the girl with colitis goes by” instead of “the girl with kaleidoscope eyes”

murrain (MUR-ren): An archaic word for a disease afflicting livestock; some Bible translations say murrain attacked cattle in the Fifth Plague in the Book of Exodus

odylic (OH-de-lic): Referring to od, a word coined in the 19th century for a hypothetical power once thought to pervade nature and account for various phenomena, such as magnetism. [From Oxford Living Dictionaries]

omphalopsychite (AHM-phal-o-psy-kite or ahm-pha-LOP-si-kite): one who stares fixedly at one’s navel to induce a mystical trance

palama (PAL-ama): The webbing on the feet of aquatic birds

passepied (pahss-p’YAY): A French courtly dance of the 17th and 18th centuries, similar to a fast minuet

pendeloque (PON-de-lawk), a pear-cut diamond, or a diamond-shaped crystal in a chandelier, etc.

rhathymia (ra-THIGH-mia): The state of being lighthearted or carefree

taurokathapsia (TAW-ra-ka-THAP-sia): An ancient Cretan sport in which a performer grasps the horns of a bull and somersaults over him

tettigoniid (TET-i-GON-i-id): An insect in the family of long-horned grasshoppers

therblig (THER-blig): An individual element involved in completing a mangual task, such as “search,” “find,” “select,”; the backward (mostly) spelling of Gilbreth, the motion study pioneer immortalized in the book “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

urfirnis (oor-furnace): A lustrous paint or glaze found on prehistoric Greek pottery

At least for the poems, you must use the word with its real meaning and pronunciation; you can’t pretend that it’s something else. You may use a slightly different form of the word, such as a plural, adding “-ing,” etc. You may add a title, and the word might appear only in the title.

Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1335 (all lowercase).

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a Bacon Odor Two-Pack: a bar of bacon-scented soap plus a bacon-smell car air “freshener.” Both donated ages ago by Loser Pie Snelson.

Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “Too-Weak Notice” or “Certificate of (de)Merit.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, June 17; results published July 7 in print, July 3 (Wednesday) online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Chris Doyle; Chris also wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” the Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/styleconv.