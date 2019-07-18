(Click here to skip down to the winning riddles with anagrams in the punchlines) Parmesand: What ends up sprinkled all over the meatball sub you get at the beach. (Bob Staake) Frigidiot: That shirtless guy at a January football game. (Jimmy LaCaria) Estrogeniality: The attribute that compels women to go to the restroom in pairs. (Joy Vizi) Among the innumerable neologism contests put up by the Empress and, before her, the Czar have been those for portmanteau words — words that combine two existing words. Reading back through the Comprehensive Style Invitational Archives, maintained as the ever-growing magnum dopus of Loser Elden Carnahan at NRARS.org, the E discovered that many years ago, she ran a contest for portmanteau words beginning with A through D, and another one for S through Z . . . and then forgot the rest of the alphabet. This week: Coin a portmanteau word beginning with E through R, in which the words overlap by at least two letters, and describe it, as in the examples above; the non-Bob ones are from Week 476 (2002), our first portmanteau contest. As always, you’re welcome to make your entry funnier with a funny sentence showing how the word could be used. Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1341 (all lowercase). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives an oval decal like the “26.2” one that marathoners like to put on their cars (or perhaps across one of their ruined knees) — but this one brags “0.0.” Donated by Loser Barbara Turner. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “Too-Weak Notice” or “Certificate of (de) Merit.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday night, July 29; results published Aug. 18 in print, Aug. 15 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline for this week’s results is by Chris Doyle; Jesse Frankovich wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” the Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses the week’s new contest and results. Check out this week’s at wapo.st/conv1341.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

MOT-FOOLERY: ANAGRAM RIDDLES FROM WEEK 1337

n Week 1337 we asked for jokes in a Q/A format that included an anagram of a relevant word or name in the punchline. Many of you cited President Trump’s reliance on Vladi­mir Input.

(Can’t figure out an anagram or two? I’ll explain the less obvious ones in this week’s Style Conversational column at wapo.st/conv1341.)

4th place:



Brag about your unmarathon — “marathno”? — with this week's second prize.

Q. How did the senator explain his cowardly vote to his constituents?

A. “I flee your pain.” (Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)

3rd place:

Q. What condition seems to be epidemic on overcrowded Metro cars?

A. Irritable elbow syndrome. (Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)

Q. What is Bill de Blasio sick of being called by Big Apple haters?

A. Mayor of Yer Icky Town. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Q. With what inscription would the White House like to replace Emma Lazarus's poem ("Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free . . .") on the Statue of Liberty?

A. Never send me your rapist, free-rider, s-hole, drug army. Out! Goodbye! I hate you. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Next of ink: Honorable mentions

Q. Which campaign slogan did the former veep definitely not plagiarize?

A. “I need job.” (Frank Mann, Washington)

Q. Under pressure from the left, who changed his position about his support for the Hyde Amendment?

A. Joe I-Bend. (Mark Raffman)

Q. In what movie does Marty McFly time-travel to stop Brexit?

A: “Back to the EU Turf.” (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Q. What’s the new novel about the Hogwarts test-cheating scandal?

A. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Notes.” (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Q. What appropriately shaped D.C. structure commemorates the city’s longest-ever orgy?

A. The Swingathon Monument. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Q. What was constructed to commemorate D.C.’s blizzards of 2009-2010?

A. The Snowhating Monument. (Ken Liss, Brookline, Mass., a First Offender)

Q. Who said he had no idea what happened to the cherry tree?

A: George Sawnothing. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Q. How does the North Korean dictator refer to the American president and first lady?

A. Dotard ’n’ Plum. (Mark Raffman)

Q. I hear that our president is going to open a hotel in Haiti that’s the opposite of his one in D.C. What’s he going to call it?

A. Trump Latrine Nation. (Chris Damm, Charles Town, W.Va.)

Q. When it turns out to be too boring to call it “March Madness,” what would be a better name for a humdrum NCAA tournament?

A. Bleak Blast. (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

Q. Which longtime jurist was just banned from an Alabama mall?

A. Judge Roy Romeo. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

Q. Who hid state secrets inside a beer bottle in his backyard?

A. Lager Hiss. (Harold Mantle, Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Q. After Bob got his hand stuck in the garbage disposal, what was left?

A. An arm and a gel. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Q. If the fossil fuel industry had its druthers, in what building would Congress convene?

A. The U.S. Coalpit. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Q. What company has introduced a line of see-through athletic wear?

A. Nuder Armour. (Chris Doyle)

Q. What wine famously burst into flames in the 1970s?

A. Pinto noir. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Q. In what dystopian movie does a government agency ban all research into climate change?

A. “Planet of the EPAs.” (Mark Raffman)

Q. What road trip movie features a pair of fugitives debating whether to flee or not to flee?

A. Hamlet and Louise. (Eric Nelkin)

Q. What’s the name of that new micro-pickup truck?

A. The Sliverado. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Q. Which military sitcom suffered from constant overacting?

A. “H*A*M*S.” (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Q. How did the proctologist make his patients promise to use their hemorrhoid ointment?

A. The Pledge of Anal Ice Gel. (Nicole Caruso Garcia, Trumbull Conn., a First Offender)

Q. What did Jeff Sessions do when he resigned from the Trump administration?

A. He rescued himself. (Jesse Frankovich)

Q. What did Sheriff Woody say when Mr. Potato Head joined a coup to oust him?

A. Et tu, tuber? (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Q, The candidate wants to attract more young voters by changing his name? To what?

A. Bernie Radness. (Matt Tietze, Rockville, Md., a First Offender)

Q. What iconic Wyoming locale does the administration want to open up for oil drilling?

A. Ye-Ton-o’-Wells National Park (Mark Raffman)

Q. What did the printer ask the customer placing an order?

A. “You want serif with that?” (Jesse Frankovich)

Q. What did the Romans call the Dacian revolt against their empire in the year 157?

A. The CLVII War. (Jeff Contompasis)

Q. What directions are at the top of every Russian presidential ballot? A. Put in Vladi­mir. (Christopher Thorpe, Millbrae, Calif.)

Q. It’s this summer’s biggest hit, but what do some people call Lil Nas X’s song?

A. Download rot. (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Q. Which famed large-“nosed” drummer went on to appear in porn films?

A. Groin Starr. (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

Q. Who sang “If I Had a Hummer” and “Blowin’ Up in the Wind”?

A. Peter, Paul and Army. (Chris Doyle)

Q. Who started an online forum to rate U.S. Marine bases?

A. Gomer Yelp. (Chris Doyle)

Q. Who was that rotten committee who denied Samuel L. Jackson an Oscar nomination?

A. Snakes on a panel! (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

Q. Who was the hero of the Tales of the Swedish Nights?

A. Ali ABBA. (Ray Gallucci, Frederick, Md.)

Q. What is the trade union for male porn workers?

A. The Screen Scrota Guild. (Kevin Dopart)

Q. In a poll of Style Invitational contestants, who tied for favorite fantasy president?

A. Teddy and Franklin D. Loservote. (Chris Doyle)

Q, Who’s that funny anagram dude in the Style Invitational?

A. Jon Great-har! (Jon Gearhart)

And Last: Q. In what (assuredly fictional) contest do witty raconteurs find that they are irresistible to the opposite sex?

A. The Style I-Attain-Lovin’ (Mark Raffman)

Still running: TWO contests due Monday night, July 22:

Week 1339: Song parodies on the themes of Modern Woes (see wapo.st/invite1339)

Week 1340: Change a famous name slightly and describe the new person (wapo.st/invite1340)

