And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

HAR-TOONS: WINNING CAPTIONS FROM WEEK 1338



In Week 1338 we presented yet another four bizarro renderings by Bob Staake and asked for captions. A dismaying number of you dragged out the apt but so old “Loan Arranger” joke for Picture A.

4th place:

Picture B: “Mama, that’s just their name. They don’t actually serve panda.” (Kyle Hendrickson, Frederick, Md.)

3rd place:

Picture C: “Trust me: You don’t want to be taken to our leader.” (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

2nd place and the patronizing "Girls' Guide to Grilling":

Picture D: “The plot was thin and the characters one-dimensional!” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Picture B: "For crying out loud, Brittany — leave the mask on until I get the senior discount!" (Jean Sorensen, Herndon, Va.)

Art blecho: Honorable mentions

PICTURE A

“Well, howdy there, little lady. Who can I chat with about unsecured nonconvertible debentures?” (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

“Just thought I’d mention that the third stall in the men’s room is now out of toilet paper.” (Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.)

“Smoky here doesn’t spark joy anymore, so I’d like to trade him in on an F-150.” (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)

“All us old cowboys sit this way. It’s easier on our prostates.” (Rick Haynes, Ocean City, Md.)

So ma’am, now that I just showed you where the other arrow went, would you kindly tell the vet that this really is an emergency?!” (Kerry Humphrey, Arlington, Va.)

“I have more of a brown-chip stock portfolio.” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

“I’d be honored to sign up, but I’ve got spurs on my feet.” (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

“So I got you this gift, see, but I didn’t want you to look it in the mouth . . . ” (Jesse Frankovich)

“You called for Tex Support?” (Duncan Stevens)

“Ma’am, these days the AAP recommends we stay rear-facing for as long as we fit in the seat.” (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

As Sally had been quite emphatic on the point, Chet dutifully brought her the horse he rode in on. (Duncan Stevens)

PICTURE B

“Relax, Mom. Dad’s funeral doesn’t start for another 20 minutes.” (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

“Dammit, Mother, you’ve repeated that Clara Peller thing 2 million times since 1984! Besides, this is Chipotle.” (Ellen Ryan, Rockville, Md.)

“Maybe I don’t FEEL like ordering a Happy Meal today, OKAY, MOTHER???” (Steve Honley, Washington)

“Zurg, retract your antennae before someone notices we are undocumented aliens!” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.; Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

“SHE ASKED IF YOU WANTED SQEEPH PHBLLT MRRPHL.” (Jeff Shirley; Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

“What do you mean we just stopped? It’s been almost a whole MILE since my last Starbucks.” (Bill Lieberman, Ellicott City, Md.)

“They said, ‘We regret to tell you that we’re flat out of the Coquilles St. Jacques.’ ” (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.; George Smith, Frederick, Md.)

“You wouldn’t get me a Frosty in 1982, you don’t get a Frosty now!” (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

Sartre defined hell as being confined with your mother-in-law in a car with no doors. (Mark Raffman)

PICTURE C

“My God, Carl! Gesundheit!” (Jesse Frankovich)

The first microwaveable salads were extremely disappointing. (Frank Osen)

“ I wonder if our Incredible Hulk will ever finish potty training.” (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

“Aw, someone left the cake out in the rain, and all the icing’s flowing down! Well, never gonna make that again.” (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

“Huh, SpongeBob really can’t survive on land.” (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)

“There must be a better way to swat flies than the Jell-O Catapult.” (Duncan Stevens)

“You say you bought this ice sculpture on Etsy?” (Jean Sorensen)

Turns out that green smoothies can’t quite replace three squares a day. (Pete Morelewicz, Fredericksburg, Va.)

At EPA, new appointees were surprised to find that warmer temperatures do, indeed, cause ice to melt. (Mark Raffman)

Bill and Wilma can hardly believe it, yet they thaw it with their own eyes. (Danielle Nowlin)

PICTURE D

“Mommy, why is Governor Northam so angry at that yearbook?” (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Harold was going to make sure little Timmy became one of the 937 winners of the 2029 Scripps National Spelling Bee if it was the last thing he did. (Danielle Nowlin)

When CVS switched to hardcover bindings for its receipts, Bill had finally had enough. (John Hutchins; Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.)

“Here’s a cookbook, Barbara. Now can you please make something besides broccoli?” snarled a fed-up George H.W. Bush in 1954, the last time he visited a supermarket. (Bob Kruger)

Agent Ray Sistman flips out upon learning that asylum-seeking families are legally allowed to bring their own cages. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Danno’s retirement job as a Costco security guard didn’t last long when he began booking people for no apparent reason. (John Kupiec, Fairfax, Va.)

“Here’s what you can do with ‘Anger Management for Dummies!’” (Jesse Frankovich)

Eugene knew the book was defective — it leaked hyphens everywhere. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Having failed repeatedly as a child, a bitter Charlie Brown now kicked anything that wasn’t nailed down. (Tommy Thompson, Richmond)

