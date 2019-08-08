(Click here to skip down to the winning plays on people’s names)
If a peddler in Athens declares
You’ll receive, if you purchase his wares,
A free panda that dances,
Don’t take any chances:
Beware of a Greek gifting bears. (Tim Alborn, Week 624, 2005)
As comes August, lo, so comes the Limerixicon, our annual check-in with OEDILF.com, where, inexorably since its founding in early 2004, Chris Strolin and a large band of contributors have been creating an Omnificent English Dictionary in Limerick Form, tiptoeing through the alphabet as they strive to complete a whole dictionary with descriptive and mechanically sound limericks, one letter (or less) at a time. The Style Invitational latched on in OEDILF’s very first year, and we haven’t let go, as the site has passed the 100,000-lim mark and predicts that it’ll be all done by Nov. 3, 2063.
This week: Supply a humorous, previously unpublished limerick significantly featuring any English word, name or term beginning with “gr,” as in the example above from Limerixicon 3.
Please see our guide “Get Your ’Rick Rolling” at wapo.st/limericks1344 for our fairly strict rules on limerick rhyme and meter (in a nutshell: “perfect” rhyme, and a strong “hickory-dickory-dock” rhythm in Lines 1, 2 and 5; a “dickory-dock” in Lines 3 and 4; additional unaccented syllables on either side are fine. See OEDILF.com about submitting limericks there after this contest is over.
Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1344 (all lowercase).
Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives what is described on ultra-cheapo Wish.com as “Mens Contoured Pouch Tanning Sleeve Swim Cover Up Swimwear” and is the smallest men’s garment imaginable; it is essentially a screaming yellow, very narrow stretch nylon sock with elastic at the top. We suggest you not swim in it. Or move.
Deadline is Monday night, Aug. 19; results published Sept. 8 in print, Sept. 5 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline "Maiming Names" was submitted by both Jesse Frankovich and Tom Witte; Jesse also wrote the honorable-mentions subhead.
The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses the week’s new contest and results. Check out this week’s at wapo.st/conv1344 .
And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .
MAIMING NAMES: REPORT FROM WEEK 1340
In Week 1340 the Empress asked you to slightly alter a famous name and describe this new person. There were so many funny names, not so many funny descriptions. I may, in a future contest, put a bunch of non-inking names out there and ask for the whole Greater Loser Community to improve on them.
4th place:
Mitch McCarnal: He often “has knowledge of” the American people. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
3rd place:
President Nicolás Manuro: Creating ordure out of chaos. (Stephen Gold, London)
2nd place and the socks that look as if you're wearing sandals with them:
Edgar Allan Po’boy:
Once upon a midnight dreary,
While he pondered, weak and weary,
Suddenly a rapping eerie sounded at his chamber door.
Unperplexed by all the hubbub,
Said he: “It’s the guy from Grubhub,
Bringing me my favorite pub sub.
Just a sandwich, nothing more.”
(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
And the winner of the Lose Cannon:
Marlon Blando: "Stella, could you come here for a minute?" (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
Name-dropping: Honorable mentions
Genghis Khan’t: He couldn’t take that first steppe. (Ryan Martinez, Takoma Park, Md., a First Offender)
Frank Snotra: Ol’ Green Nose is back! (Stephen Gold)
Frank Sumatra: Island crooner who hit the charts with “Fly Me to the Monsoon.” (Arnold Berke, Chevy Chase, Md.)
James Brownnose: The hardest-working man in the Trump administration. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)
Jeans Valjeans: Levi’s 24601. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)
Martin Luther Queen: “I have been 78 percent of the way to the mountaintop!” (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va,)
Abraham LinkedIn: “Wait, why is he inviting me to join his team? I thought we were rivals.” (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.; Richard Wexler, Alexandria, Va.)
AE$OP Rocky: “Hey Mabel, I’ll tell you a fable. I need a donor to give me some kronor.” (Roy Ashley, Washington)
Alexander Gramps Bell: “What’s that, Watson? Speak up, I can’t hear you!” (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)
Andherson Cooper:How he was known before he became a cele-brity. (Ivars Kuskevics, Takoma Park, Md.)
Brad Pittstain: Hardest-working actor in Hollywood — and just too hot. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)
Charlie Parka: The coolest jazz. (Warren Tanabe)
C.O.P.D. James: Her mystery novels will leave you breathless. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Davy Crock-of-it: C’mon, no 3-year-old ever killed a b’ar. (David Stonner, Washington, a First Offender)
Felon Musk: Holds record for number of battery charges. (Stephen Dudzik)
George Lucuss: “What the #$@&%*! did Disney do to my Star Wars?” (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
Hermit the Frog: “Leave me alone, you pig!” (Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.)
I.B. White: Some pig who wrote “The Elements of Heil!” Now a GOP speechwriter. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)
Jair Bowsandarrows: President who plans to take Brazil back to the Stone Age. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Jeanine Pyro: Pro-Trump pundit given to inflammatory statements. (John Kupiec, Fairfax, Va.)
Julius Geezer: I came, I saw, I conked out. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)
Julius Seizure: He constructed Rome’s Grand Mall. (Gary Crockett)
Julius Sneezer: “Ah choo, Bruté?” (Mike Phillips, Washington)
Justin Timberrake: The White House appointed him to put an end to wildfires. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)
Mae Westminster Abbey: A stunning feat of engineering with two eye-catching spires and a nice apse. (Pete Morelewicz, Fredericksburg, Va.)
Mark Struckaberg: CEO who thought his company was unsinkable. (Warren Tanabe)
Pillory Clinton: “STOCK HER UP!” (Gregory Koch, Falls Church, Va.)
Rip Van Tinkle: Slept for two whole decades, but had to get up every couple years to pee. (Mike Phillips; Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)
Santayana Claus: Those who don’t remember their present are bound to regift it. (David Stonner)
Shaquille O’Kneel: Appears to be only 6-8. (Jesse Rifkin)
Shimmy Hoffa: Union boss who invented the shakedown. (Jeff Hazle)
Sir Lunchalot: A Round Knight of the Table. (Jonathan Jensen)
Squadzilla: Giant lizard whose attempts to stomp on four congresswomen leveled his party. (Frank Osen)
Stevie Wonderbread: Played piano with the Osmond Brothers. (Dave Ferry, Purvis, Miss.)
Trumpelstiltskin: An evil gnome who spins golden opportunities into straw. (Lawrence McGuire)
The Writhe brothers: They downsized airline seats. (Marli Melton, Carmel Valley, Calif.)
Adipose Rex: Greek king who quipped, “Your Mama’s so fat, even I wouldn’t do her.” (Chris Doyle)
Bris Harper: The best cutoff man in baseball. (Jeff Hazle)
Coward Beale: A network anchor who announced, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this any, um, further.” Played by Peter Flinch. (Chris Doyle)
Davy Crockpot: Bear stew in 6-8 hours (4-6 on high). (Tracy Schultz, Chicago, a First offender)
Ernest Lemmingway: The author gives up his rugged individualism and just goes with the flow. (David Kleinbard, Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
George Cloney: “O Twin Brother, Where Art Thou?” (William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)
George Frideric Handeljiggler: Finally figured out how to make the “water music” stop. (Paul Burnham, Gainesville, Va.)
German Melville: Author of “Der Mobie Schwanz.” (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)
Ichabod Cranium: He had something the Headless Horseman really wanted. (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
Jay-Zzzz: He topped the charts with the hip-hop lullaby “REMpire State of Mind.” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Rainy Descartes: “Thinking about Mondays always gets me down!” (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)
Unclear Sam: “I want you for the U.S. Army. Or the Agricuture Department Or the Kiwanis. Whatever.” (Frank Mullen III, Aledo, Ill.)
SpongeBob SwearPants: Successful cartoon character who can’t believe he still living in a #@&! Pineapple under the *%*! sea. (Frank Osen)
William Merkinley: Orchestrated the first White House sex cover-up. (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)
Lee J. Throbb: The leading man in the porn flick “Twelve Angry Inches.” (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
