And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

MAIMING NAMES: REPORT FROM WEEK 1340

In Week 1340 the Empress asked you to slightly alter a famous name and describe this new person. There were so many funny names, not so many funny descriptions. I may, in a future contest, put a bunch of non-inking names out there and ask for the whole Greater Loser Community to improve on them.

4th place:

Mitch McCarnal: He often “has knowledge of” the American people. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

3rd place:

President Nicolás Manuro: Creating ordure out of chaos. (Stephen Gold, London)

2nd place and the socks that look as if you're wearing sandals with them:

Edgar Allan Po’boy:

Once upon a midnight dreary,

While he pondered, weak and weary,

Suddenly a rapping eerie sounded at his chamber door.

Unperplexed by all the hubbub,

Said he: “It’s the guy from Grubhub,

Bringing me my favorite pub sub.

Just a sandwich, nothing more.”

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Marlon Blando: "Stella, could you come here for a minute?" (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

Name-dropping: Honorable mentions

Genghis Khan’t: He couldn’t take that first steppe. (Ryan Martinez, Takoma Park, Md., a First Offender)

Frank Snotra: Ol’ Green Nose is back! (Stephen Gold)

Frank Sumatra: Island crooner who hit the charts with “Fly Me to the Monsoon.” (Arnold Berke, Chevy Chase, Md.)

James Brownnose: The hardest-working man in the Trump administration. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)

Jeans Valjeans: Levi’s 24601. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)

Martin Luther Queen: “I have been 78 percent of the way to the mountaintop!” (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va,)

Abraham LinkedIn: “Wait, why is he inviting me to join his team? I thought we were rivals.” (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.; Richard Wexler, Alexandria, Va.)

AE$OP Rocky: “Hey Mabel, I’ll tell you a fable. I need a donor to give me some kronor.” (Roy Ashley, Washington)

Alexander Gramps Bell: “What’s that, Watson? Speak up, I can’t hear you!” (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)

Andherson Cooper:How he was known before he became a cele-brity. (Ivars Kuskevics, Takoma Park, Md.)

Brad Pittstain: Hardest-working actor in Hollywood — and just too hot. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

Charlie Parka: The coolest jazz. (Warren Tanabe)

C.O.P.D. James: Her mystery novels will leave you breathless. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Davy Crock-of-it: C’mon, no 3-year-old ever killed a b’ar. (David Stonner, Washington, a First Offender)

Felon Musk: Holds record for number of battery charges. (Stephen Dudzik)

George Lucuss: “What the #$@&%*! did Disney do to my Star Wars?” (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Hermit the Frog: “Leave me alone, you pig!” (Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.)

I.B. White: Some pig who wrote “The Elements of Heil!” Now a GOP speechwriter. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Jair Bowsandarrows: President who plans to take Brazil back to the Stone Age. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Jeanine Pyro: Pro-Trump pundit given to inflammatory statements. (John Kupiec, Fairfax, Va.)

Julius Geezer: I came, I saw, I conked out. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

Julius Seizure: He constructed Rome’s Grand Mall. (Gary Crockett)

Julius Sneezer: “Ah choo, Bruté?” (Mike Phillips, Washington)

Justin Timberrake: The White House appointed him to put an end to wildfires. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Mae Westminster Abbey: A stunning feat of engineering with two eye-catching spires and a nice apse. (Pete Morelewicz, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Mark Struckaberg: CEO who thought his company was unsinkable. (Warren Tanabe)

Pillory Clinton: “STOCK HER UP!” (Gregory Koch, Falls Church, Va.)

Rip Van Tinkle: Slept for two whole decades, but had to get up every couple years to pee. (Mike Phillips; Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Santayana Claus: Those who don’t remember their present are bound to regift it. (David Stonner)

Shaquille O’Kneel: Appears to be only 6-8. (Jesse Rifkin)

Shimmy Hoffa: Union boss who invented the shakedown. (Jeff Hazle)

Sir Lunchalot: A Round Knight of the Table. (Jonathan Jensen)

Squadzilla: Giant lizard whose attempts to stomp on four congresswomen leveled his party. (Frank Osen)

Stevie Wonderbread: Played piano with the Osmond Brothers. (Dave Ferry, Purvis, Miss.)

Trumpelstiltskin: An evil gnome who spins golden opportunities into straw. (Lawrence McGuire)

The Writhe brothers: They downsized airline seats. (Marli Melton, Carmel Valley, Calif.)

Adipose Rex: Greek king who quipped, “Your Mama’s so fat, even I wouldn’t do her.” (Chris Doyle)

Bris Harper: The best cutoff man in baseball. (Jeff Hazle)

Coward Beale: A network anchor who announced, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this any, um, further.” Played by Peter Flinch. (Chris Doyle)

Davy Crockpot: Bear stew in 6-8 hours (4-6 on high). (Tracy Schultz, Chicago, a First offender)

Ernest Lemmingway: The author gives up his rugged individualism and just goes with the flow. (David Kleinbard, Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

George Cloney: “O Twin Brother, Where Art Thou?” (William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)

George Frideric Handeljiggler: Finally figured out how to make the “water music” stop. (Paul Burnham, Gainesville, Va.)

German Melville: Author of “Der Mobie Schwanz.” (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

Ichabod Cranium: He had something the Headless Horseman really wanted. (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)

Jay-Zzzz: He topped the charts with the hip-hop lullaby “REMpire State of Mind.” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Rainy Descartes: “Thinking about Mondays always gets me down!” (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Unclear Sam: “I want you for the U.S. Army. Or the Agricuture Department Or the Kiwanis. Whatever.” (Frank Mullen III, Aledo, Ill.)

SpongeBob SwearPants: Successful cartoon character who can’t believe he still living in a #@&! Pineapple under the *%*! sea. (Frank Osen)

William Merkinley: Orchestrated the first White House sex cover-up. (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)

Lee J. Throbb: The leading man in the porn flick “Twelve Angry Inches.” (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

