DogGRel: ‘Gr-’ LIMERICKS FROM WEEK 1344

Week 1344 was our 16th annual Limerixicon, in which we help out OEDILF.com — a project to create a whole dictionary in limerick form — by seeking limericks featuring a word from one sliver of the dictionary. And for the fifth year running, we’re still on the G’s.

4th place

Aunt Elizabeth’s gifts used to bore us

Till she told us we’d get a thesaurus.

We were thrilled past belief

Till we found, to our grief,

She had not bought a dinosaur for us.

(David Smith, Stockton, Calif.)

3rd place

“I’m the richest, with all the best clout!”

Crowed the Prez. “Folks keep talking about

All the profits I’ve grossed!”

Sighed his wife, “Darling, most

Are just saying you’re grossing them out.”

(Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

2nd place and the World's Smallest Men's Swimsuit:

In the churches of Santo Domingo

You will find no more popular gringo

Than the cardinal who

May one day be the new

Holy Father: Pope John Paul George Ringo.

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

At his rallies, they gripe by design,

'Bout the other-hued folks they malign.

Though the Prez doesn't drink,

It is easy to think

He's a very big fan of white whine.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Grimmer 'ricks:

Honorable mentions

To tell me “You’re pregnant!” is rude.

I get comments and queries most crude.

For beer I am avid,

So my gut sticks out “gravid.”

But don’t ask when I’m due — I’m a dude.

(Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

It’s grotesque: Trump sends tweet after tweet,

With supremacist comments replete.

Does he send these from bed?

’Cause it seems, from what’s said,

That these thoughts come from under a sheet.

Paul VerNooy, Hockessin, Del.)

A New Mexican tourist named Sheila

Was attacked by a lizard near Gila.

Though grotesque is the swelling,

The discomfort she’s quelling

With a couple of shots of tequila.

(Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn)

Some contend that impeachment makes sense,

But I’m not on the side of the fence

That believes this morass could be

Solved or the grass would be

Greener with President Pence.

(Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

“Here’s a stock that’s made folks millionaires,”

Said two techies while peddling shares

To The Fridge, Jim McMahon,

And Mike Ditka — a plan

That Chicago called “Geeks Grifting Bears.” (Chris Doyle)

For birthdays that come in two weeks

I’ve bought Spartan friends just what each seeks:

Admission for each

To a cool nudist beach.

I love giving gifts baring Greeks.

(Beryl Benderly, Washington)

“Your stomach’s the way to your heart,”

Says my wife as I wolf down a tart.

Grinning back, I reply,

“You are aiming too high”

And suggest an alternative part.

(Stephen Gold, London)

Will Brexit occur? Let’s just wait

And hope that, whatever its fate,

At the end of the day

We will still get to say

That Britain somehow remains Great.

(Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

My new website does not get much traffic,

It’s erotica (straight, gay and Sapphic).

There’s no pix, only prose —

And the ratings disclose

That reviewers say: it’s “poor: no graphic.” (Mark Raffman)

She escaped the witch, showing her mettle,

But her brother’s in not-so-fine fettle:

Grew a long, grasping tail

While the hag brewed her ale.

They’re now known as “Prehensile and Gretel.”

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

After hiking o’er hills and o’er dales,

Said the campers: “Good night; happy trails!”

Said the bear: “What a scent!

It’s a meal-in-a-tent!”

(I will spare you the grizzly details.)

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

If you’re tempted to kiss or embrace

A stranger whose beauty and grace

Make her hard to resist,

Don’t do it! Her fist

Just might land in a delicate place.

(Madeleine Begun Kane, New York)

Grotesqueries suddenly seem

To have broken the bounds of a dream.

Nightmares are one thing,

But we wake to our Sun King,

Who makes “grossly” seem quite un-extreme.

(Rick Foucheux, Silver Spring, Md., a First Offender)

When the markets are tanking, he growls,

His face twisted with hideous scowls.

But to say “It’s on me”

Is a thing we won’t see

Cause the blame (he will claim) is all Powell’s.

(Frank Mann, Washington)

The young suitor was hot for the game,

But the lass thought his moves were just lame

When a kick to the groin

Did his ardor enjoin,

That’s how “her-knee-ya” first got its name. (Mark Raffman)

The doubters should think about how

Things’ll be much more peaceful than now

If the liberal crew

Gets their Green New Deal through,

’Cause they won’t allow having a cow.

(Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

Ride a bike — don’t consume gasoline!

Stop your AC and washing machine!

Now we all can confirm it:

That message from Kermit

Was true — it’s no cinch bein’ green.

(Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

It may strike you as strange, but it’s true:

When you breathe you exhale CO2.

And so it might be

That some bush or some tree

Grew a branch from what came out of you.

(Robert Schechter)

With the grass growing fast near the sewer

The homeowner sought out a chewer.

It’s now all in hand:

A cow’s in command —

An efficiently working lawn mooer.

(Kevin Ahern, Corvallis, Ore.)

Since the diva had slept in a crouch

On a too-tiny rollaway couch,

She came on like a meanie,

Which suited Puccini,

Who’d cast her as Tosca the Grouch.

(Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

I groom what is left of my hair;

Long ago, magnifique! No compare!

But tresses sublime

Fall away over time.

Now I’m left here with only a pair.

(Roger Dalrymple, Gettysburg, Pa.)

Oscar Wilde, in a Bangkok cafe,

Caught a whiff of a fruit in decay

That gave rise to a dread

Of putrescence and led

To “The Picture of Durian Gray.” (Chris Doyle)

And Last: Chris at 3: “Dolly, send in the clone!”

Of Kate Moss: “Does she read Rolling Stone?”

His wordplay’s precocious,

His puns are ferocious;

We’re braced for the day he’s full groan. — Mr. & Mrs. Doyle

(Duncan Stevens)

