AlphabeteeZ: The 'balanced' neologisms of Week 1346

In Week 1346 we asked you to coin a word that was “alphabetically balanced,” in that its first and last letters were equidistant from the beginning and end of the alphabet: a word beginning with A and ending with Z, or B-Y, C-X, etc. — or Z-A, Y-B, etc. The Empress received some totally balanced words as well: The best of those was by Jesse Frankovich: Biwizardry: Extreme skill in two things. As in: “A world-class expert at both bragging and lying, the president demonstrates unparalleled biwizardry.”

4th place:

Gladjacent: Nearly happy. “Mom! I’m so glad you called … well, let’s say I’m gladjacent.” (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)



Strumming the uke better than the O's are swinging a bat.

3rd place:

Buyintology: Pseudo-religious cult where you have to sign over your life savings to join. (Raymond Gallucci, Frederick, Md.)

2nd place and the 'bathroom piano' toilet mat:

Brexity is the soul of witlessness. (Brendan Beary, Great Mills, Md.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:



The first lady gets some J-tranq in Biarritz. (See Steve Smith’s and Roger Dalrymple’s honorable mention.) (Pool/Reuters)

G7-1 split: When the kingpin thinks the rest of the pins are lined up behind him, but in fact they're in the corner having a laugh at his expense. (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

Wit's enD: Honorable mentions

Nausoleum: FedEx Field. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

Eff-You-V: A Hummer. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

J-tranq: The calming effect of Justin Trudeau’s gaze on those who have endured great suffering. “After the long flight to Biarritz with President Trump, Melania was desperate for a little J-tranq.” (Steve Smith; Roger Dalrymple, Gettysburg, Pa.)

Hostilettos: High heels that are out to get your feet. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc-ish: Amazingly wonderful, more or less. (John Glenn, Tyler, Tex.)

Hill-gotten gains: What lobbyists seek. (Jesse Frankovich)

Another totally balanced term — H-S, I-R, V-E, E-V, L-O: Hive lovers: Staffers who really enjoy a late night in their office cubicles. (Mark Deakin, Reston, Va., a First Offender)

Bezosexy: What you’d call a man who looks like a hundred billion dollars. (Steve Smith)

Dorkscrew: To stand up a blind date on looks alone. “I walked in, took one look, and dorkscrewed him before he even saw me through his taped-up glasses.” (Bob Kurlantzick, Potomac, Md.)

Fauxbeau: Someone you introduce to your matchmaking mother to keep her off your case. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

Hippocrampus: Brain freeze. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Okaysional: Acceptable once in a while. (Raymond Gallucci)

Irkolator: A maddeningly slow coffee maker. (Stuart Anderson, Seattle)

JokeBBQ: Ribs served in some other part of the country. (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

Lollipoo: Even state fairs won’t put THAT on a stick. (Frank Mann, Washington)

Mafiadon: Prehistoric creature whose bones are sometimes found in the swamps of New Jersey, many with broken knees. (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)

Mitchagain: Kentucky’s nickname, according to frustrated Democrats. (Frank Mann)

Nerdy napalm: Inflammatory remarks like “Picard is better than Kirk,” which we ALL KNOW IS FALSE! (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Oedipol: A man who would do even you-know-what, if it would get him elected. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Potlick: A rather undignified approach to a church supper. (Duncan Stevens)

Preak: An oddball who goes to a racetrack to enjoy the infield mud. (Kevin Dopart, Washington; Jim Derby, Rockville, Md.)

Vuvuzelophone: The most unpopular marching band instrument ever. (Jeff Contompasis)

Wonderspread: Guaranteed in 14 days with the Sugary White Sandwich Bread diet! (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

Xenofrantic: Eek! Here come the tired! The poor! The non-WASP! Lock them up! (Adrienne Cadik, Alexandria,Va., a First Offender)

Bluffoonery: A White House news conference. (Kevin Dopart)

Galpost: Expectation that changes when women attain it. “Ms. Clinton, you’re much more qualified and knowledgeable than your opponent, so we’re going to move the galposts and demand that everyone want to have a beer with you.” (Duncan Stevens)

Stable-ish: Describing somebody , a genius perhaps, who’s quite consistent and reliable except when they’re totally not. (Sam Mertens)

Potusk:A city in Russia from which American presidential elections are conducted. (Stuart Anderson)

Orbán renewal: Ridding neighborhoods of undesirable elements, such as universities, journalists, anyone who criticizes you, etc. (Daniel Horner, Washington)

Bullaby: What a politician sings to get a baby to sleep. “When we pass breaks, then taxes will fall, and down will come riches, trickling to all.” (Jesse Frankovich)

Ménage à un: Think this when your weird roommate brags about his “threesome with twins.” (Chris Doyle)

Brophecy: “I dunno, dude, I don’t think three kegs are gonna be enough for all four quarters …” (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Troubleshooing: $130K keeps the tattler away. (Gary Crockett)

Happenis: The joy of well-endowment, I imagine. (Ryan Martinez, Takoma Park, Md.)

Kvetchup: “Ugh, store brand? I’m not putting that on my burger!” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Brexity:Ill-informed, chaotic and predictably disastrous. “Mooning the judge prior to sentencing sure was a brexity move.” (Sam Mertens)

Zensylvania: The most peaceful state. (The northwestern part is so calm it’s Erie.) (Jesse Frankovich)

And Almost Last: Putink: The Style Invitational has been infiltrated by the Russians! (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

And Last: Tantalosing: Coming thiiiiis close to getting ink. (Brendan Beary)

And Even Laster: Neologisn’tm: One of the thousands of new-word ideas providing flooring material for the Empress’s cutting room. (Gary Crockett)

