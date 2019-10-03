(Click here to skip down to the winners of our recurring compare/contrast contest) “As a bearded barista pours my coffee, he discreetly reaches below the counter. My eyes can’t help but follow his hand — down, down — until, to my delight, he pulls out his big, bulging carton of oat milk. ‘I was hiding this from the other customers,’ he tells me, with a wink. ‘But you can have as much as you want.’ ” “I find a lunch in Midtown that costs less than ten dollars. ‘Yes!’ I cry out. ‘Oh, God, yes!’ The cashier hands me a surprisingly substantial sandwich.” This week’s contest was inspired by “Sexual Fantasies of Everyday New Yorkers,” a recent humor piece in the online New Yorker by Mark Cognata, and shared with the Empress by Always-on-the-Lookout Loser Daphne Steinberg. Let’s broaden Mark’s idea. This week: Write a short steamy scene about a non-steamy event, as in the vignettes above from Mark’s article. You might want to attribute the scene to a relevant person: An accountant? A plumber? Mitch McConnell? Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1352 (no capitals in the Web address). Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives, apropos of this week’s hot-’n’-heavy contest, receives Undies for Two, a polyester bikini that might have just two kinis, but it has four leg holes; the idea is that two (thin) people somehow wriggle into it facing each other, supposedly in anticipation of ensuing high jinks, though I’m not sure how the wearers would actually move. Donated (new, yes) by Style Invitational Devotee Kathleen Delano, then declined — can you believe it! — by whoever “won” it when I first offered it a year ago. Other runners-up win our “You Gotta Play to Lose” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “Too-Weak Notice” or “Certificate of (de) Merit.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). Deadline is Monday, Oct. 14; results published Nov. 3 in print, Oct. 31 online. See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline “In Snark Contrast” is by Bill Dorner; Gary Crockett, Kevin Dopart and Jeff Contompasis all submitted the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev. “Like” the Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; follow @StyleInvite on Twitter. The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/conv1352.

And from The Style Invitational four weeks ago . . .

In snark contrast: Report from Week 1348

Week 1348 was the latest of our perennial compare/contrast contests: The Empress supplied a list of 17 random objects, and the Loser Community had to explain how any two were similar or different. Submitted too frequently: The difference between Sean Spicer doing the tango and crossword guru Will Shortz: Only one doesn’t have a clue. And how are Redskins tickets like a dot matrix printer? They were last desirable in 1992.

4th place:

A dot matrix printer: You get to watch it make a lot of noise and print. Fifty-yard-line Redskins tickets: You get to watch them make a lot of noise and punt. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)



The ultimate in intimate apparel: this week's second prize.

3rd place:

Clown Shoe Friday: Flopsy. Boris Johnson’s hair: Mopsy. Jockey shorts: Cotton tail. (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

2nd place

and the German T-shirt with Einstein sticking his tongue out:

Charred mollusk on a stick and Sean Spicer doing the tango: Each could be described as a slug with a stick up its butt, but only the mollusk would be described as well done. (Mary McNamara, Washington)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

A hard Brexit and Jockey shorts: Two things we hope we never see Boris Johnson pull off. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

Poor relations: Honorable mentions

Sean Spicer doing the tango and a hard Brexit: For the tango, everyone voted “leave.” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

How are a hard Brexit and avocado toast the same? Both are toast. (Steve Smith, Potomac; Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)

Charred mollusk on a stick: Oyster gets skewered. A hard Brexit: Ulster gets skewered. (David Peckarsky, Tucson)

With a hard Brexit, you’re done with the E.U. With Sean Spicer doing the tango, you’re just getting started with the eeewww … (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

A hard Brexit: Bye-bye, E.U.! Jockey shorts: By and by, P.U.! (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

A hard Brexit and Boris Johnson’s hair: There’s no parting in sight. (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)

A bicycle built for 20 and Boris Johnson’s hair: It would be preferable to get rid of 90 percent of both. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

The difference between a bicycle built for 20 and Sean Spicer doing the tango: The first has 18 more left feet. (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

A bicycle built for 20 and Will Shortz: With both, you’ll often see 20 down. (Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.)

A bicycle built for 20 and Jockey shorts: With both, telltale skid marks can indicate an internal mechanical problem. (Rick Haynes, Ocean City, Md.)

The main difference between a charred mollusk on a stick and John Bolton’s mustache: the stick. (Warren Tanabe)

John Bolton’s mustache and the 50,000 people of Greenland: With both, lots of Danish tend to be sprinkled throughout. (Frank Osen)

What do the 50,000 people of Greenland call a bicycle built for 20? Mass transit. (Pia Palamidessi, Cumberland, Md., a First Offender)

The 50,000 people of Greenland vs. charred mollusk on a stick: The former could be called Denmark’s Ultra-cool Hicks; the latter is an anagram of that. (Jesse Frankovich)

Clown Shoe Friday and 50-yard-line Redskins tickets: The Redskins usually play on Sunday. (Duncan Stevens)

Clown Shoe Friday and Boris Johnson’s hair: Both are likely to be accompanied by nonsensical antics and a big red nose. (Duncan Stevens)

The difference between Will Shortz and 50-yard-line Redskins tickets: With Shortz, you’ll eventually get to see a solution to the weekly problem. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Will Shortz and 50-yard-line Redskins tickets: With the first, you spend Sunday morning; with the second, you spend Sunday mourning. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Clown Shoe Friday vs. Sean Spicer dancing the tango: More people would want to observe Clown Shoe Friday. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring)

Jockey shorts: tighty-whiteys. Bedbugs: mitey-biteys. (Chris Doyle)

Jockey shorts and Boris Johnson’s hair: Jockey shorts cover an ass less embarrassingly. (Duncan Stevens)

Jockey shorts are like Sean Spicer doing the tango: With both, you might report “crowded ballroom.” (Joe Neff, Warrington, Pa.)

Jockey shorts and hand-marke d ballots: Chad won’t be hanging in either. (Frank Osen; Robyn Carlson, Keyser, W.Va.)

Fifty-yard-line Redskins tickets and bedbugs: More people are comfortable admitting they have bedbugs. (Frank Osen)

The difference between bedbugs and John Bolton’s mustache: One makes you look away in pure revulsion, and the other can be treated by using a dryer with a high heat setting. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

Bedbugs and the 50,000 people of Greenland: Bedbugs will have somewhere to live in 30 years. (Duncan Stevens)

Fifty-yard-line Redskins tickets and Will Shortz: With the tickets, you end up with a lot of crass words. (Mike Gips)

Avocado toast: “Yum!” — Millennials. Bedbugs: “Yum! Millennials!” (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)

How John Bolton’s mustache is different from bedbugs: Mar-a-Lago guests still report seeing bedbugs. (Sam Mertens; Larry McClemons, Annandale, Va.)

The difference between avocado toast and Russian dressing: Donald Trump didn’t go backstage at the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow to see avocado toast. (Jesse Frankovich)

A dot matrix printer and a hard Brexit: The printer actually has some resolution. (Mike Gips)

