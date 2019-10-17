AD

That job is actually pretty easy because you can snake your word through the grid, in every direction, rather than the usual straight line. This week: “Discover” a word or multi­word term that consists of adjacent letters — in any direction or several directions — in the grid above, and provide a humorous definition, as in the examples above. Don’t trace back over the same letters. You may also give a novel definition for an existing term. And you may use the word in a sentence, if that makes your entry funnier; several people will inevitably come up with some of the same words, so it may well be the description that wins the ink.

You MUST begin each entry with the coordinates of the first letter of your term (e.g., C-­12) as above; the Emp can trace it from there. If you don’t give me those coordinates, I’m going to skip your word. Please make those coordinates the first characters of each entry, so I can sort what will surely be thousands of words.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. And speaking of tracing circuitous routes, second place receives the book “Where Underpants Come From,” in which New Zealand-based author Joe Bennett follows the production path of his five-pack of skivvies all over China and Southeast Asia. Hand-delivered to the Empress by Kiwi Loser Andy Bassett when he visited Washington this past summer.

In Week 1350 we asked you to write a poem featuring one of dozens of terms added in the past year to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary.

4th place:

They called up Ukraine’s president;

A skeezy deal was floated.

The transcript tells us how it went,

’Cause Trump was quid pro quoted. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

3rd place:

Rhotic (pronouncing the R in a word, rather than with a British or Boston accent):

My man from the States is hypnotic,

(Hope that, this time, it won’t end in farce.)

Love his humour, and consonants rhotic:

There is nothing as firm as his R’s. (Michelle Christoforou, Guildford, England)

and the dashboard bobbler of the Orioles mascot in a hula skirt:

(Financial) haircut

Economists fear a recession looms soon.

We’ll all take a haircut should stock prices swoon.

So much for Trump’s claim he’s a great fiscal whiz.

Let’s just hope our haircut does not look like his. (Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.)

This escape room's the worst, everybody agrees;

We feel trapped, with a lingering sense of unease

That we'll never get out of here, try as we may —

We get sullen or spiteful, our nerves start to fray

Till at last we're released, overjoyed to survive . . .

And we come every weekday, 8:30 to 5. (Brendan Beary, Great Mills, Md.)

“A profit? Well, you didn’t net one,”

Frowned my broker. “A haircut, you’ll get one.”

All I managed to say

Was “A haircut’s okay —

Just not a Marie Antoinette one.” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Cross-sell (as in “you might also like” . . .)

Once upon a midnight creepy, while I purchased, feeling sleepy,

Somewhere online a quaint and curious item I’d been looking for,

As my checkout started ending, suddenly they’re recommending,

For a bit of extra spending, other items from their store.

“No, no thanks,” I clicked to say, “cross-selling I shall just ignore —

I’m buying this and nothing more.” (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

Free solo (mountain climbing without safety equipment)

I was certain some free solo action

Would deliver me peak satisfaction.

But I found only dopes

Don’t use harness or ropes,

Which is why I now lie here in traction. (Stephen Gold, London)

On a free solo climb, you must not be a dunce —

If you make a mistake, it will just be that once. (Jesse Frankovich)

Swole (super-muscular)

So, massive muscles are your goal?

Use steroids and you’ll end up swole

Like me and all my weight room besties.

(Too bad about our shrunken testes.) (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

On New Year’s Day I set a goal:

“I’ll join a gym and get real swole!”

But see me now, and there’s no doubt:

My plan (and I) ain’t working out. (Brendan Beary)

Gushed a guy at the gate, who seemed loopy,

I’m their greatest of stans — like, a groupie —

Though I love all the crew

And the cast of “The View,”

For today, I’ve come here to make Whoopi.” (Frank Osen)

Sewery gooery,

What is that slimy mon-

Strosity clogging the

Pipes like a cork?

Fatbergs are famous for

Impassability;

Therefore, fugehdabout

Flushing New York.

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Screen time

I saw the meltdown on its way,

But held the line: “No more today!

You’ve stared at pixels quite enough!”

All done!” He stomped out in a huff.

My job (I’m trained as toddler-sitter)

Is keeping Donald Trump off Twitter. (Duncan Stevens)

“I need therapy, doctor, and how!”

“Book a sesh,” she said, wrinkling her brow.

“Doc, I know it seems risible,

But I’m feeling invisible!”

She replied, “I just can’t see you now.” (Frank Osen)

I know our stock portfolios are prone to rise and drop.

And sometimes market jitters take “a little off the top.”

But lately talk of tariff wars has added to our fears.

Our stocks may get a haircut — and it’s Trump who holds the shears. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

If you suffer from coulrophobia, You must treat this as a tenet:

For your mental health, I beg you please,

Eschew the House and Senate. (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

Higgledy, piggledy,

With coulrophobia

Silly buffoons cause you

Terrible fear.

Luckily there is a

Counter-clown remedy:

We can vote out all those

Bozos next year. (Jesse Frankovich)

On the lift, he was affable, easy

To talk to, engaging and breezy.

We skied several slopes,

Then he dashed all my hopes

Over drinks, when he got après-skeezy. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Aphantasia (inability to form mental images)

You call up an image, your brain hits a bump:

To the gallery you simply won’t add it;

When Stormy told stories of mushrooms and Trump,

Aphantasia: I wished I, too, had it. (Duncan Stevens)

Bug-out bag (packed for emergency departures)

The country’s going down the tubes, yet politicians brag

With lies believed by clueless rubes. I’ve packed my bug-out bag.

There’s chaos now, not order. A tyrant hugs the flag.

Head north and cross the border. And bring your bug-out bag.

The joke’s no longer funny. At first it seemed a gag.

But now it’s even money you’ll need your bug-out bag.

Our precious Constitution is now a parchment rag.

Alas, the best solution may be your bug-out bag. (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)

